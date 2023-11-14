 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado Springs
Bradie Tennell to miss figure skating season with injury
Peter Seidler
Padres owner Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, dies at 63
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kylermurray_231114.jpg
What are fantasy expectations for Murray?
nbc_golf_gt_billhorschelint_231114.jpg
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
nbc_golf_gt_hovlandpresser_231114.jpg
Hovland feels he has ‘taken a big step’ in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado Springs
Bradie Tennell to miss figure skating season with injury
Peter Seidler
Padres owner Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, dies at 63
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kylermurray_231114.jpg
What are fantasy expectations for Murray?
nbc_golf_gt_billhorschelint_231114.jpg
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
nbc_golf_gt_hovlandpresser_231114.jpg
Hovland feels he has ‘taken a big step’ in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PING's new pro-inspired PLD Milled putter models

November 14, 2023 01:55 PM
Matt Adams goes into the Equipment Room presented by PGA Tour Superstore, explaining the advantages of PING's three new PLD Milled putter models, inspired by Tour professionals.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_billhorschelint_231114.jpg
8:16
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pingputterforequipmentinsider_231114.jpg
3:15
PING’s new pro-inspired PLD Milled putter models
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hovlandpresser_231114.jpg
4:49
Hovland feels he has ‘taken a big step’ in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_celineboutierint_231114.jpg
6:58
Boutier feeling more comfortable in contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogersreport_231114.jpg
5:17
Looking ahead to the CME Group Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardhitpif_231114.jpg
8:11
PGA Tour not rushing negotiations with investors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserreax_231114.jpg
10:35
Should McIlroy want to get out of golf’s politics?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lpgafinale_231113.jpg
12:24
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnhugganintv_231113.jpg
10:09
How can DP World Tour create end-of-season buzz?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlav_231113__980664.jpg
12:12
Does golf need more conflict between players?
Now Playing