Top News

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

Berry ‘not ready’ to drop Estime despite committee
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Ewing happy to finish career on a 'high note'

November 19, 2024 12:28 PM
Ally Ewing joins Golf Today to discuss why she's retiring at the end of the season, playing in her last LPGA Tournament and playing with "freedom" during the last few months.
7:09
Ewing happy to finish career on a ‘high note’
14:40
McIlroy’s win in Dubai ‘important psychologically’
9:02
Korda’s historic season; Slow play storylines
9:32
Langer explains his PGA Tour Champions longevity
2:55
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
1:53
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports
5:35
McIlroy on the hunt for sixth Race to Dubai title
2:45
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
4:40
Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika
5:59
Sorenstam excited for Clark’s impact on LPGA Tour
