nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
Keegan Bradley embraces outside-the-box captaincy
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Bears vs. Lions 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Insperity Invitational - Round Two
Larry Nelson ‘humbled’ to serve as U.S. Ryder Cup ambassador at Bethpage Black

nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Donald: 'Players change' despite Europe's cohesion

September 10, 2025 03:10 PM
Luke Donald shares his excitement about the continuity of Team Europe and adapting to the shifts in some players' game before Golf Today expands on his comments.
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
4:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
8:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
5:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
9:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
4:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
4:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
Now Playing
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
5:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
9:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
Now Playing

nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
03:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
ben_james.jpg
06:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
04:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
07:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
nbc_golf_walkercupd1am_250906.jpg
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
04:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
nbc_golf_lukepoulter_250905.jpg
08:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
nbc_golf_walkerpreview_250904.jpg
02:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
nbc_golf_golfchannelgames_250903.jpg
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
09:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
09:35
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jonrahmpick_250901.jpg
04:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250830.jpg
02:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
FM_2_raw.jpg
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
05:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
03:14
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250827.jpg
07:36
Will fans hold Bradley’s picks against him?
nbc_golf_jtintv_250827.jpg
09:26
Thomas ‘just happy’ to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
bradley_on_set.jpg
09:04
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season
nbc_golf_keeganphonecalls_250827.jpg
01:35
‘It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls

nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_csu_draftkingsep2v2_250909.jpg
02:21
Risers, fallers in NFL OROY market after Week 1
nbc_csu_morelikelyep2_250909.jpg
10:39
Week 2 predictions: Rodgers, Mahomes, Bills-Jets
nbc_csu_rookieofweekep2_250909.jpg
04:31
Top rookies from Week 1: Egbuka, Warren, Membou
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
nbc_roto_turner_250910.jpg
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
nbc_roto_early_250910.jpg
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250910.jpg
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2
nbc_roto_eklerinjury_250910.jpg
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
nbc_roto_watsonextension_250910.jpg
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
foh_final_round.jpg
07:16
HL: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_250911.jpg
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250911.jpg
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_henderson_250910.jpg
03:40
When will Henderson overtake Stevenson in NE?
nbc_ffhh_jeanty_250910.jpg
06:57
Hampton, Jeanty trending up after slow Week 1
nbc_ffhh_openclosete_250910.jpg
06:14
Andrews managers should ‘make other plans’ at TE
nbc_ffhh_rookiereport_250910.jpg
03:56
Expect fantasy ‘ramp up’ for RB Croskey-Merritt
nbc_ffhh_openclosewrv2_250910.jpg
08:52
Be ‘optimistic’ with Hunter’s fantasy potential
nbc_ffhh_backtothefuture_250910.jpg
01:27
McMillan OROY at +1500 leads Week 2 futures bets
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_250910.jpg
03:27
Penix-McCarthy battle headlines Week 2 SNF
nbc_fnia_phillychiefs_250910.jpg
04:16
Who will set the tone in Eagles-Chiefs rematch?
nbc_ffhh_opencloserb_250910.jpg
07:41
Walker fading fast in Seahawks’ backfield
nbc_ffhh_openclose_250910.jpg
03:24
Dak looked ‘brilliant’ against Eagles in Week 1
nbc_fnia_kickerwoes_250910.jpg
05:58
Harrison: Falcons fans ‘sick and tired of’ Koo
nbc_fnia_needstoimprove_250910.jpg
02:19
Giants ‘need juice’ on offense after Week 1 dud
nbc_fnia_impressiveqbs_250910.jpg
02:51
McCarthy’s resiliency was on display in NFL debut