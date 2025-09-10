Watch Now
Donald: 'Players change' despite Europe's cohesion
Luke Donald shares his excitement about the continuity of Team Europe and adapting to the shifts in some players' game before Golf Today expands on his comments.
Up Next
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
Yana Wilson joins Golf Today after earning her LPGA Tour card for 2026, unpacking how she wrestled with the decision to turn pro versus college, staying consistent in her routines, and playing on biggest stage.
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
Nelson 'humbled' by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
Larry Nelson joins Golf Today to celebrate his 78th birthday and discuss being named the U.S. Ryder Cup ambassador by Keegan Bradley.
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
Scottie Scheffler discusses his mindset heading into the Procore Championship, including the U.S. Ryder Cup team's competitive nature and why it's important the team stays sharp in its preparation.
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
Donald: 'Players change' despite Europe's cohesion
Luke Donald shares his excitement about the continuity of Team Europe and adapting to the shifts in some players' game before Golf Today expands on his comments.
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
Bradley embracing 'captain mode' for Ryder Cup
Kira Dixon catches up with Keegan Bradley to discuss the preparations he's making ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup for the U.S. team.
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
Procore Champ. 'feels like a combine' for Team USA
Rex Hoggard reports ahead of the Procore Championship for insight into the pairings for those teeing it up for Team USA at the Ryder Cup and why this event feels like a "combine" for Bethpage Black.
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
Rory's comments could point to global influx
Rory McIlroy made adamant comments that he will play where and when he wants, and that could point to a shift toward a less domestically constrained golf calendar moving forward.
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
BMW PGA 'important' for European Ryder Cup team
Team Europe is ramping up for the Ryder Cup as 11 of 12 team members tee it up at the BMW PGA Championship, an "important" event to further prepare for the heat of competition at Bethpage Black.
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
McIlroy having 'the best season of his career'
Ewan Murray joins Golf Today to discuss Rory McIlroy's heroics throughout the 2025 season and how his Masters victory has helped him in pressure-cooker situations before analyzing Europe's chances at the Ryder Cup.