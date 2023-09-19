Watch Now
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns
Sam Burns' putting and match play excellence makes him an invaluable part of the U.S. Team at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.
Sam Burns' putting and match play excellence makes him an invaluable part of the U.S. Team at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.
After bouncing back from swing issues, a lack of confidence and tons of outside scrutiny, Rickie Fowler is poised to continue his "feel-good story" in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.
Kay Cockerill joins Golf Today to preview the captain's matchup at the Solheim Cup, how Lexi Thompson can rebound from recent struggles, and what to expect from the rookies.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to explain why Europe are the 'favorites' in the 2023 Solheim Cup and discuss what the U.S. team should do with the struggling Lexi Thompson.
Ryder Cup rookie Nicolai Hojgaard talks about the importance of having the Team Europe at the BMW PGA Championship and what he expects from his first Ryder Cup in Rome.
Golf Today breaks down Sergio Garcia reportedly attempting to pay outstanding fines for Ryder Cup eligibility and why "this is the reality" of having gone to the LIV Tour.
Sir Nick Faldo joins Golf Today to discuss his expectations for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team as well as explain the most difficult parts of being a Ryder Cup captain.
Justin Thomas returns for this third Ryder Cup appearance with the potential to be one of the U.S. team's most important pieces.
Scottie Scheffler rolls into the Ryder Cup as one of the best golfers in the world and a key cog in the U.S. Team's efforts.