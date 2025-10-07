Watch Now
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
Lanny Wadkins joins Golf Today to talk about the 'disgraceful' behavior of fans at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage and why the PGA of America and USGA should not return to New York in the near future.
