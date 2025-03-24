Watch Now
Reid gives golf bag tour before NFLPA Golf Classic
Justin Reid takes a break from his practice round to tell Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner why he's so excited about the NFLPA Golf Classic, how much golf has grown in the NFL, who he's trying to chase down and more.
Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together
The Ontario Boys -- Liam Fischer, Beck Ljungberg and Caleb Patry -- join Golf Today to explain how their memorable journey to TPC Sawgrass for The Players came together, as well as their TGL trip and future golf plans.
Roundtable: Hovland’s win, Florida swing, tantrums
The Golf Today Roundtable discusses whether Viktor Hovland's Valspar Championship win means he's out of his slump, Justin Thomas's ability to build on his runner-up finish, the myriad "temper tantrums in Tampa" and more.
Walker: Meant a lot to ‘prove it’ at The Players
Danny Walker joins Golf Today to share if the perception of his game has shifted after a T6-finish at The Players, the peaks and valleys that come with golf, and re-focusing ahead of the Valspar Championship.
Schauffele hoping to ‘sharpen up’ in Palm Harbor
Xander Schauffele discusses what he can do to bounce back at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, previewing the various challenges that Innisbrook Resort's "demanding" Copperhead Course can pose to golfers.
Rory eyes ‘multiple majors’ after Players triumph
Brad Faxon reflects on what Rory McIlroy did to secure The Players Championship win in Monday morning's playoff, what areas of his game the veteran has refined, and why he's set up for success in upcoming majors.
Fleetwood: Valspar’s Copperhead fits how I play
Ahead of the Valspar Championship, Kira K. Dixon catches up with Tommy Fleetwood, who reflected on his Players Championship experience and how much he likes the play style of Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Media, golfer relationship need not be adversarial
After Collin Morikawa's comments about the media at The Players Championship, Shane Ryan of GolfDigest.com joins the Golf Today Roundtable with a suggestion that we reframe the conversation -- and relationship.
How important is Rory’s Players win in career arc?
The Golf Today roundtable discuss where Rory McIlroy's win at The Players ranks in his career arc, the most likely path for him in major championship contention, and an argument against field reduction.
Åberg ‘a testament’ to PGA Tour University program
Golf Today discusses Ludvig Åberg's rise to the top 5 of the World Golf Ranking and how he's a testament to the PGA Tour's Pathway programs, plus a look at Victor Potgieter's spot in the Aon Swing 5.