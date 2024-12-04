 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Dolphins v Green Bay Packers
Jets vs Dolphins Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Report: Tony Finau says he had knee surgery, LIV rumors ‘not true’
troon_access_grass_league_championship.jpg
Troon Access Grass League Championship: Who’s playing and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_eatinggood_241204.jpg
Can Williams, Young continue strong fantasy play?
nbc_ffhh_diontaejohnsonconvo_241204.jpg
Time to drop Ravens’ Johnson in fantasy
john_wood.jpg
Wood: ‘Not ridiculous’ to pay U.S. Ryder Cup team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Dolphins v Green Bay Packers
Jets vs Dolphins Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Report: Tony Finau says he had knee surgery, LIV rumors ‘not true’
troon_access_grass_league_championship.jpg
Troon Access Grass League Championship: Who’s playing and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_eatinggood_241204.jpg
Can Williams, Young continue strong fantasy play?
nbc_ffhh_diontaejohnsonconvo_241204.jpg
Time to drop Ravens’ Johnson in fantasy
john_wood.jpg
Wood: ‘Not ridiculous’ to pay U.S. Ryder Cup team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler 'feisty' coming off of historic season

December 4, 2024 12:17 PM
Rex Hoggard reports from Albany Golf Course to go inside of Scottie Scheffler's mindset entering a new PGA Tour season, and Golf Today reacts to what made his 2024 campaign so special.
Up Next
john_wood.jpg
2:15
Wood: ‘Not ridiculous’ to pay U.S. Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardscheffler_241204.jpg
7:02
Scheffler ‘feisty’ coming off of historic season
Now Playing
tiger_mpx.jpg
10:19
How Tiger authored his ‘transcendent’ 2000 season
Now Playing
nbc_gt_lerneressayv2_241203.jpg
2:43
Woods’ season in 2000 defied golf logic
Now Playing
nbc_gt_bestoftiger_241203.jpg
10:31
Tiger taking up ‘spokesman’ role for PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_gt_toddhit_241203.jpg
9:35
When will Tiger return to play amid back injury?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lincicomeintvonmarcoux_241202.jpg
7:49
Lincicome lays out goals for LPGA’s next commish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_paigeonmarcoux_241202.jpg
9:18
Next LPGA Commissioner must have a clear vision
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_abbotintvonmarcoux_241202.jpg
11:17
Marcoux Samaan to step down as LPGA commissioner
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkdeskreax_241120.jpg
7:30
Clark’s influence is evident at RSM Classic pro-am
Now Playing