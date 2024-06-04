 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 French Open - Day 10
Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff set French Open semifinal meeting
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Futures Best Bets for American League Rookie of the Year: Luis Gil, Yankees
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, physical play and questions about fouls dominating discussions around the WNBA

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfspittman_240604.jpg
Will Pittman Jr. thrive with Richardson returning?
nbc_roto_rfscmcandjj_240604.jpg
‘No reason’ CMC shouldn’t be 2024’s fantasy RB1
nbc_moto_smxbigmomentshangtown_240604.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Hangtown best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 French Open - Day 10
Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff set French Open semifinal meeting
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Futures Best Bets for American League Rookie of the Year: Luis Gil, Yankees
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark, physical play and questions about fouls dominating discussions around the WNBA

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfspittman_240604.jpg
Will Pittman Jr. thrive with Richardson returning?
nbc_roto_rfscmcandjj_240604.jpg
‘No reason’ CMC shouldn’t be 2024’s fantasy RB1
nbc_moto_smxbigmomentshangtown_240604.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Hangtown best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler 'very focused' after recent distractions

June 4, 2024 01:14 PM
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Today about his mental strength and focus after navigating a hectic month ahead of the Memorial Tournament.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_hovlandintv_240604.jpg
2:54
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannehit_240604.jpg
7:18
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_scottiescheffler_240604.jpg
4:36
Scheffler ‘very focused’ after recent distractions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_ryanfrenchintv_240604.jpg
5:13
French reflects on mental health in golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_haskinsaward_240528.jpg
4:12
Auburn’s Koivun wins 2024 Fred Haskins Award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_harryhiggsintv_240528.jpg
12:50
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lexiretireanalysis_240528.jpg
9:30
Thompson ‘deserves a victory lap’ after retirement
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lexithompsonretirement_240528.jpg
6:32
Golf world reacts to Thompson’s retirement
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_dalkeromine_240527.jpg
4:21
Breaking down the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_uswomensopenpreview_240527.jpg
10:29
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing