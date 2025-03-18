Watch Now
Fleetwood: Valspar's Copperhead fits how I play
Ahead of the Valspar Championship, Kira K. Dixon catches up with Tommy Fleetwood, who reflected on his Players Championship experience and how much he likes the play style of Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Media, golfer relationship need not be adversarial
After Collin Morikawa's comments about the media at The Players Championship, Shane Ryan of GolfDigest.com joins the Golf Today Roundtable with a suggestion that we reframe the conversation -- and relationship.
How important is Rory’s Players win in career arc?
The Golf Today roundtable discuss where Rory McIlroy's win at The Players ranks in his career arc, the most likely path for him in major championship contention, and an argument against field reduction.
Åberg ‘a testament’ to PGA Tour University program
Golf Today discusses Ludvig Åberg's rise to the top 5 of the World Golf Ranking and how he's a testament to the PGA Tour's Pathway programs, plus a look at Victor Potgieter's spot in the Aon Swing 5.
McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal would be ideal for golf
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to analyze Rory McIlroy's comments about a potential PGA Tour-PIF deal, discussing the "momentum" between the two sides.
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
Golf Today discusses Bryson DeChambeau's comments when asked about a potential return to the PGA Tour, and why it's not surprising to see him dismiss rumors while he's under contract with LIV Golf.
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to report on Scottie Scheffler as he looks to defend his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and if he feels "caught up" from injury seeking a third win at Bay Hill.
How Tiger ‘separated himself’ during 2000 season
George Savaricas and Rex Hoggard look back at Tiger Woods' victory during the 2000 Arnold Palmer Invitational, discussing just how dominant he was during the legendary 2000 season.
Ko playing with ‘new sense of freedom’ in 2025
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Lydia Ko winning the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship, thoughts on a potential new commissioner and more.