MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The American Express - Final Round
Dunlap jumps more than 4,000 spots in Official World Golf Ranking
Jared Goff
Super Bowl LVIII Odds: NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
fmia-divisional-lamarjackson.jpg
Lamar Jackson locks in for Divisional Round win over Houston Texans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_packers49ers_240122.jpg
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_hardmanfumble_240122.jpg
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What's next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory

January 22, 2024 01:12 PM
Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to disucss the impact of Nick Dunlap winning at the American Express and the elite potential of the next generation of golfers.
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240122.jpg
8:09
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd4hl_240121.jpg
2:10
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd4hl_240121.jpg
8:59
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 4
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
2:49
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
1:48
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
nbc_golf_gt_daniellekang_240117.jpg
9:02
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
5:10
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
0:57
Langer discusses future at the Masters, U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_rosezhang_240117.jpg
8:09
Zhang wants to stay ‘grounded’ going into ’24 Tour
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240117.jpg
2:26
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
