What's next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to disucss the impact of Nick Dunlap winning at the American Express and the elite potential of the next generation of golfers.
Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to disucss the impact of Nick Dunlap winning at the American Express and the elite potential of the next generation of golfers.
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round
Watch all of the top highlights from the Final Round of the Dubai Desert Classic, where Rory McIlroy set out to cap off a strong weekend.
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 4
Relive Rory McIlroy's performance from the Final Round of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
Amy Rogers interviews Lydia Ko on her Round 2 performance in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, including her expectations moving forward.
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
Amy Rogers interviews Emmitt Smith at the Hilton Tournament of Champions covering his time on the course, how he got into golf and more.
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
Danielle Kang joins Golf Today to discuss her preparation for the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, her goals for 2024 and how she plans to play a smarter game moving forward.
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
Steve Stricker joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the state of the PGA Tour, why he's concerned with the Tour's future, what changes could be made moving forward and more.
Langer discusses future at the Masters, U.S. Open
Bernhard Langer tells Golf Today that he will be playing in his final Masters Tournament in 2024 and looks ahead to the U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 2, where he could also be making his final appearance.
Zhang wants to stay ‘grounded’ going into ’24 Tour
After five Top 10 finishes in her pro debut, Rose Zhang discusses some goals going into the 2024 LPGA Tour and why she needs to stay grounded in her values.