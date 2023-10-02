Watch Now
What's next for Team USA after Ryder Cup defeat?
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss Team USA's performance in the 2023 Ryder Cup and where the Americans go after a disappointing display at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Up Next
What’s next for Team USA after Ryder Cup defeat?
What's next for Team USA after Ryder Cup defeat?
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss Team USA's performance in the 2023 Ryder Cup and where the Americans go after a disappointing display at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss Rory McIlroy's comments on his argument with Joe LaCava and what to make of the heated exchanges that highlighted the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
Nicolai Hojgaard looks to translate his strong play as of late into a memorable first appearance for Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
Ludvig Aberg, one golf's brightest young stars, will look to make the most of his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry looks to make the most of his second Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sepp Straka
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sepp Straka
Sepp Straka takes his good form from the summer into his first Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood was a part of the European team that lost the last Ryder Cup, and he's motivated to help take it back in his third appearance.
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
The Golf Today team shares its initial reaction to the Solheim Cup Friday morning foursomes, announced at the Opening Ceremony.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
Entering his sixth Ryder Cup, Justin Rose is ready to help his European teammates however he can in pursuit of something greater than any individual player.