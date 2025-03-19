Watch Now
Schauffele hoping to 'sharpen up' in Palm Harbor
Xander Schauffele discusses what he can do to bounce back at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, previewing the various challenges that Innisbrook Resort's "demanding" Copperhead Course can pose to golfers.
Walker: Meant a lot to ‘prove it’ at The Players
Danny Walker joins Golf Today to share if the perception of his game has shifted after a T6-finish at The Players, the peaks and valleys that come with golf, and re-focusing ahead of the Valspar Championship.
Rory eyes ‘multiple majors’ after Players triumph
Brad Faxon reflects on what Rory McIlroy did to secure The Players Championship win in Monday morning's playoff, what areas of his game the veteran has refined, and why he's set up for success in upcoming majors.
Fleetwood: Valspar’s Copperhead fits how I play
Ahead of the Valspar Championship, Kira K. Dixon catches up with Tommy Fleetwood, who reflected on his Players Championship experience and how much he likes the play style of Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Media, golfer relationship need not be adversarial
After Collin Morikawa's comments about the media at The Players Championship, Shane Ryan of GolfDigest.com joins the Golf Today Roundtable with a suggestion that we reframe the conversation -- and relationship.
How important is Rory’s Players win in career arc?
The Golf Today roundtable discuss where Rory McIlroy's win at The Players ranks in his career arc, the most likely path for him in major championship contention, and an argument against field reduction.
Åberg ‘a testament’ to PGA Tour University program
Golf Today discusses Ludvig Åberg's rise to the top 5 of the World Golf Ranking and how he's a testament to the PGA Tour's Pathway programs, plus a look at Victor Potgieter's spot in the Aon Swing 5.
McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal would be ideal for golf
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to analyze Rory McIlroy's comments about a potential PGA Tour-PIF deal, discussing the "momentum" between the two sides.
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
Golf Today discusses Bryson DeChambeau's comments when asked about a potential return to the PGA Tour, and why it's not surprising to see him dismiss rumors while he's under contract with LIV Golf.