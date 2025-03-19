 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Butler
Hall of Fame coaches open March Madness together, hoping more history awaits
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers settle their shortstop situation by moving Joey Ortiz over from third base
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers acquire Sauer and option Wrobleski as Kershaw goes on 60-day IL

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
usllogopressconference.jpg
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
oly_atm_hollowayatointv_250319.jpg
Holloway driven to World Indoors for history

Watch Now

Schauffele hoping to 'sharpen up' in Palm Harbor

March 19, 2025 12:56 PM
Xander Schauffele discusses what he can do to bounce back at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, previewing the various challenges that Innisbrook Resort's "demanding" Copperhead Course can pose to golfers.
