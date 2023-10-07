 Skip navigation
Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Three
Sanderson Farms leader Ben Griffin is super superstitious
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
Drama builds heading into Roval elimination race
GOLF: AUG 17 Korn Ferry Tour - Magnit Championship
‘The Good Chain': Emotions high for 44-year-old with 18 holes to play in KFT finale

Michigan should cover the spread against Minnesota
Michigan’s 2024 schedule ‘a bear’
Testing Minnesota fans on rivalry trophies

Watch Now

Highlights: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 3

October 7, 2023 04:12 PM
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National Golf Club.