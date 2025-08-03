Highlights: Utah Championship, Third Round

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros reliever Neris intentionally balks to advance runner from second, then shouts at Red Sox
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
As he leads big at Wyndham, Cameron Young picturing himself on U.S. Ryder Cup team
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Qualifying
Christopher Bell takes accountability for incident with Zane Smith at Indy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_250802.jpg
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
nbc_sbk_race1virginia_250802.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, VIRginia, Race 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros reliever Neris intentionally balks to advance runner from second, then shouts at Red Sox
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
As he leads big at Wyndham, Cameron Young picturing himself on U.S. Ryder Cup team
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Qualifying
Christopher Bell takes accountability for incident with Zane Smith at Indy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_250802.jpg
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
nbc_sbk_race1virginia_250802.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, VIRginia, Race 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Utah Championship, Third Round

August 2, 2025 09:00 PM
Check out the best highlights from the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship at Ogden Golf & Country Club in Ogden, Utah.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd1hl_250731.jpg
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_250802.jpg
08:43
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
nbc_sbk_race1virginia_250802.jpg
06:47
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, VIRginia, Race 1
nbc_nas_xfinityiowa_250802.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
oly_atwsc_halladaywin_250802.jpg
11:05
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
oly_atmsc_rookswin_250802.jpg
09:35
Rooks rockets to men’s 3000m steeplechase victory
oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
07:03
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m
nbc_imsa_mpcroadamerica_250802.jpg
12:48
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Road America
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
oly_atm100_kennywin_250802.jpg
02:14
Bednarek brings it with PB for 100m win in Eugene
oly_wtw100_jeffersonwoodenwin_250802.jpg
02:14
Jefferson-Wooden runs world lead, personal best
oly_atm400_pattersonwin_250802.jpg
02:31
Patterson tops Bailey, McRae in 400m in Eugene
oly_atw400_sydwin_250802.jpg
02:38
McLaughlin-Levrone runs season’s best to win 400m
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_teamusa_250802.jpg
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
oly_sww800f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
oly_sww800f_worlds_katieledecky_250802.jpg
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
oly_sww800f_worlds_ledeckyintv_250802.jpg
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
oly_sww50bu_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
oly_swm100bu_worlds_maxgrousset_250802.jpg
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
oly_sww200bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250802.jpg
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium
oly_swm50f_worlds_cameronmcevoy_250802.jpg
04:39
McEvoy lands world title in 50m free; Alexy bronze
oly_sww50bu_worlds_gretchenwalsh_250802.jpg
03:56
Walsh adds 50m fly world title to 100m crown