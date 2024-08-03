 Skip navigation
Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 4 - Andrew Short rides - MX Sports.jpg
Veteran riders Andrew Short (40+) and Mike Brown (50+) earn Loretta Lynn’s titles
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship Hosted By Colin Montgomerie - Day Four
Colin Montgomerie contemplates ending year: ‘I’m not well’
World 0f Outlaws 2024 Kyle Larson races James McFadden at I-55 Trent Gower.jpg
Kyle Larson wins third World of Outlaws Ironman 55 with thrilling last-lap pass
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_utahchampionshiprd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_moto_smxifowler_240802.jpg
Why Loretta Lynn’s is ‘pinnacle of amateur racing’

Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 3

August 3, 2024 06:00 PM
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club.