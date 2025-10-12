 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-South Point 400 Practice and Qualifying
What Drivers Said after Vegas Cup win by Denny Hamlin
NASCAR: South Point 400
Denny Hamlin charges to win at Las Vegas and into the Championship 4 with 60th victory
MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage says his family has been subject to abuse

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd_251012.jpg
Mahomes finds Worthy for the first Chiefs TD
nbc_snf_goffcatchbutreversed_251012.jpg
Goff’s receiving TD called back for illegal motion
nbc_fnia_tuareactions_251012.jpg
Why Tua should be handling MIA issues ‘in house’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-South Point 400 Practice and Qualifying
What Drivers Said after Vegas Cup win by Denny Hamlin
NASCAR: South Point 400
Denny Hamlin charges to win at Las Vegas and into the Championship 4 with 60th victory
MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage says his family has been subject to abuse

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd_251012.jpg
Mahomes finds Worthy for the first Chiefs TD
nbc_snf_goffcatchbutreversed_251012.jpg
Goff’s receiving TD called back for illegal motion
nbc_fnia_tuareactions_251012.jpg
Why Tua should be handling MIA issues ‘in house’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 4

October 12, 2025 07:15 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship from the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in Indiana.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_blachetintv_251012.jpg
01:23
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year
nbc_golf_kornferryrd2_251010.jpg
08:49
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_kftchamp_251009.jpg
07:33
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_chatfield59_251002.jpg
02:30
Chatfield shoots 59 on Korn Ferry Tour

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_kcworthytd_251012.jpg
47
Mahomes finds Worthy for the first Chiefs TD
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_251012.jpg
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
nbc_nas_briscoe_251012.jpg
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
nbc_snf_goffcatchbutreversed_251012.jpg
02:06
Goff’s receiving TD called back for illegal motion
nbc_nas_byronintrv_251012.jpg
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
nbc_fnia_tuareactions_251012.jpg
01:19
Why Tua should be handling MIA issues ‘in house’
nbc_fnia_florioinjuries_251012.jpg
30
Warner out for the season, Bucs lose another WR
nbc_nas_byroncrash_251012.jpg
01:58
Byron collides with Dillon in massive crash
nbc_fnia_dancampbell_251012.jpg
01:29
Lions’ success ‘starts with Campbell’s mentality’
nbc_fnia_florionacua_251012.jpg
28
‘Uncertain’ Nacua will be available in Week 7
nbc_fnia_floriodaboll_251012.jpg
42
NFL takes Daboll entering medical tent ‘seriously’
oly_sww100f_douglaswin_251012.jpg
06:38
Douglass powers to 100m freestyle win at World Cup
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
oly_swm200br_casparwin_251012.jpg
08:09
Corbeau holds off Marchand in 200m breaststroke
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_251012.jpg
50
Blaney had ‘no warning’ of tire going down
oly_sww200bk_mckeownwin_251012.jpg
07:12
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
oly_sww100f_walshwinwcrecord_251012.jpg
06:21
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_251012.jpg
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
oly_swm4x100m_carsonwin_251012.jpg
09:23
Foster glides to 400m IM win in Carmel
oly_stw500_xandrawin_251012__183000.jpg
02:56
Velzeboer’s key move wins women’s 500m short track
oly_stw1500_courtneywin_251012.jpg
05:13
Sarault holds on to win women’s 1500m short track
nbc_fnia_ricodowdleft_251012.jpg
03:01
FNIA Facetime: DAL ‘not ready enough’ for Dowdle
nbc_fnia_ladfacetime_251012.jpg
01:59
FNIA FaceTime: McConkey knew he needed ‘one miss’
nbc_nfl_nevrabel_251012.jpg
26
Vrabel: Patriots ‘kept battling’ against Saints
nbc_nfl_inddanieljones_251012.jpg
36
Jones pleased with Colts’ ability to execute late
nbc_nfl_carcanales_251012.jpg
40
Canales: Young is getting ‘better and better’
nbc_golf_dpwthl_251012.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
nbc_golf_jeenosoundreax_251012.jpg
01:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent