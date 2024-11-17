Watch Now
Watch Lincicome conclude her 20-year career
Everything was perfect for Brittany Lincicome's final round as a full-time pro on the LPGA Tour.
Everything was perfect for Brittany Lincicome's final round as a full-time pro on the LPGA Tour.
Lydia Ko reflects on her incredible career and collects her emotions after listening to heartfelt tributes from Pat Bradley, Meg Mallon, and many more as they welcome her to the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 3 at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 1 at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Nelly Korda discusses her first-round performance at The Annika as well as playing with Caitlin Clark in Wednesday's pro-am.
The LPGA Player of the Year Nelly Korda discusses her goal at The Annika after taking nearly a month off, saying that she wants to simply focus on "playing golf" this week.
Caitlin Clark took to the course for The Annika pro-am tournament in Florida. Watch her highlights from the day!
Nelly Korda describes the "amazing" experience playing with Caitlin Clark at The Annika pro-am and seeing her influence in sports firsthand, as well as how the Fever star stayed "relaxed" on the course.
From LPGA Tour players to spectators, everyone wanted their slice of the Caitlin Clark experience at The Annika pro-am.