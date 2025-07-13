 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-FRA-WOMEN-LPGA-EVIAN
Grace Kim wins playoff over Jeeno Thitikul in thrilling finish at Amundi Evian Championship
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Final Round
Lottie Woad comes up just short of rare feat at Evian, but an LPGA card is officially hers
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-FRA-WOMEN-LPGA-EVIAN
Grace Kim wins playoff over Jeeno Thitikul in thrilling finish at Amundi Evian Championship
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Final Round
Lottie Woad comes up just short of rare feat at Evian, but an LPGA card is officially hers
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kim's winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship

July 13, 2025 10:36 AM
Watch Grace Kim's winning shot at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The 24-year-old from Australia won in a playoff against Jeeno Thitikul.
Up Next
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
2:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
1:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
1:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
9:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
2:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
6:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
2:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
1:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
9:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
1:00
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
11:13
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
07:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
11:14
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_leximegan_250627.jpg
03:19
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
nbc_golf_dowchampionshiprd1_250626.jpg
07:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
minjee_site.jpg
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_kpgmtrophypresentation_250622.jpg
05:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
11:58
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
01:16
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
01:41
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgrd2hl_250620.jpg
14:10
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250620.jpg
07:12
‘Watch out’ for Thompson after impressive Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgakpmgrd1v3_250620.jpg
13:54
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
jeeno_mpx.jpg
03:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nelly.jpg
01:11
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
nbc_sales_golf_kpmg_mentors_250619.jpg
01:05
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
ruoning_yin.jpg
01:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordapresser_250617.jpg
10:45
Korda ‘ready’ for KPMG Women’s amid neck flare-up
sales_golf_kpmg_excellence_250617.jpg
01:08
What ‘excellence’ means to LPGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
01:12
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
nbc_tdf_chateauroux_250713.jpg
36
Châteauroux unofficially becomes Cavendish City
nbc_tdf_bottledrop_250713.jpg
06:23
Analyzing Pogacar, Jorgenson TDF water bottle feud
nbc_tdf_almeida_250713.jpg
57
Almeida, Pogačar teammate, abandons Tour de France
nbc_tdf_crash2_250713.jpg
01:45
Zimmermann crashes in Tour de France ninth stage
nbc_tdf_crash1_250713.jpg
01:32
Crash in Stage 9 peloton sets back multiple riders
nbc_tdf_sprint_250713.jpg
01:36
Milan sprints to line ahead of Girmay, Merlier
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
rodgers.jpg
01:37
American Century Championship Round 2 best shots
nbc_moto_superbike_monterey_250712.jpg
10:28
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 1
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250712.jpg
08:43
What riders said after Spring Creek Motocross
martin_spring_creek.jpg
09:50
Martin goes out on top in Motocross career finale
steph_for_acc_hls_mpx.jpg
14:36
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Round 2
spring_creek_450.jpg
09:43
Jett tested by Hunter in Spring Creek showdown
nbc_moto_springcreekhl_250712.jpg
19:35
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 7, Spring Creek
nbc_imsa_ctmpqualiv2_250712.jpg
09:16
IMSA qualifying highlights: Chevrolet Grand Prix
nbc_moto_springcreek_sextonintv_250712.jpg
50
Sexton ‘couldn’t keep up’ with Lawrence brothers
nbc_moto_springcreek_jettlawrenceintv_250712.jpg
01:36
‘Patience’ gives Jett overall win at Spring Creek
nbc_moto_springcreek_hunterlawrenceintv_250712.jpg
49
H. Lawrence: ‘Just have to be faster’
nbc_cyc_tdfstage8highlights_v4_250712.jpg
26:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_golf_curryintv_250712.jpg
01:48
Curry refining ‘everything’ about golf game at ACC
nbc_moto_springcreek_deeganintv_250712.jpg
41
Deegan stoked for Spring Creek win battling injury
nbc_moto_springcreek_schimodaintv_250712.jpg
44
Shimoda on Spring Creek podium after losing brakes
nbc_moto_springcreek_martinintv_250712.jpg
01:56
Martin ‘on rails’ in storybook ending to MX career
nbc_golf_rodgersintv_250712.jpg
02:34
Rodgers: Saturday at ACC is ‘best day in sports’
nbc_imsa_hawksworthintrv_250712.jpg
01:05
Hawksworth puts Lexus on GTD pole at CTMP
nbc_imsa_michelinctmp_250712.jpg
13:50
Highlights: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3