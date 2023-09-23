 Skip navigation
Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day Two
Kim finishes with double, triple, tumbles in France
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Two - Finca Cortesin
Matchups for Saturday fourballs at the Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
U.S., Euros split Day 2 foursomes; Americans lead Solheim

nbc_golf_starkputt_230923.jpg
Stark makes long birdie at 17 to go 1 up on Day 2
nbc_golf_kangputt_230923.jpg
Kang fist pumps birdie to pull all square on Day 2
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Two - Finca Cortesin
Thompson’s creativity leads to clutch par on Day 2

Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day Two
Kim finishes with double, triple, tumbles in France
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Two - Finca Cortesin
Matchups for Saturday fourballs at the Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
U.S., Euros split Day 2 foursomes; Americans lead Solheim

nbc_golf_starkputt_230923.jpg
Stark makes long birdie at 17 to go 1 up on Day 2
nbc_golf_kangputt_230923.jpg
Kang fist pumps birdie to pull all square on Day 2
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Two - Finca Cortesin
Thompson’s creativity leads to clutch par on Day 2

Grant pours in birdie putt at 18 to win match

September 23, 2023 07:15 AM
Linn Grant wins the final match of the morning session on Day 2 with a birdie putt at the 18th.
nbc_golf_grantputt_230923.jpg
1:31
Grant pours in birdie putt at 18 to win match
Now Playing
nbc_golf_starkputt_230923.jpg
1:08
Stark makes long birdie at 17 to go 1 up on Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kangputt_230923.jpg
0:34
Kang fist pumps birdie to pull all square on Day 2
Now Playing
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Two - Finca Cortesin
1:15
Thompson’s creativity leads to clutch par on Day 2
Now Playing
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
1:23
Korda gets Day 2 started with long birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_solheimrookieseg_230922.jpg
5:36
Rookies play a big role on day one of Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_starkpedersenintv_230922.jpg
3:35
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hallmaguireintv_230922.jpg
3:40
Hall, Maguire outlast Thompson, Vu in fourball
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_khangzhangintv_230922.jpg
3:44
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_solheimday1analysis_230922_m50.jpg
7:05
U.S. ‘set the tone early’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
Now Playing