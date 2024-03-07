 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Blue Bay LPGA - Round One
Minjee Lee’s 65 leads after first round of Blue Bay LPGA in China
GOLF: MAR 05 PGA - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Tee times, pairings for API: Dunlap solo for two days
Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky details swimming career in memoir

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mitchtrubisky_240307.jpg
Trubisky reportedly returning to Bills as backup
nbc_pft_bills_240307.jpg
How Bills freed up over $37 million in cap space
nbc_pft_harbaugh_240307.jpg
Expect ‘positive things’ from Jim Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Blue Bay LPGA - Round One
Minjee Lee’s 65 leads after first round of Blue Bay LPGA in China
GOLF: MAR 05 PGA - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Tee times, pairings for API: Dunlap solo for two days
Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky details swimming career in memoir

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mitchtrubisky_240307.jpg
Trubisky reportedly returning to Bills as backup
nbc_pft_bills_240307.jpg
How Bills freed up over $37 million in cap space
nbc_pft_harbaugh_240307.jpg
Expect ‘positive things’ from Jim Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1

March 7, 2024 07:18 AM
Watch the best moments from Golf Channel's coverage of the first round of the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgabluebayrd1_240307.jpg
6:47
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lpgav2_240304.jpg
6:09
Roundtable: Green, Boutier, Shinnecock Hills
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lpgahsbc_rd4highlights_240303.jpg
2:30
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpga_240302.jpg
3:00
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hsbcdaytwohighlights_240301.jpg
2:15
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hsbchighlights_240229.jpg
2:09
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailand_240225.jpg
6:38
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailandrd2hl_240223.jpg
1:39
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailandrd1hl_240222.jpg
1:55
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart1_240221.jpg
6:32
Checking in with Vu, Ko early in LPGA Tour season
Now Playing