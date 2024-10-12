 Skip navigation
Top News

FedEx Open de France 2024 - Day Three
Jesper Svensson leads Thorbjorn Olesen, Sam Bairstow at Le Golf National
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers hope Carpenter can come off bench in ALDS Game 5 while dealing with hamstring injury
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Two
Wesley Bryan sinks early-morning, 14-foot eagle putt to make Black Desert cut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241011.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd2_241011.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_saschampionshiprd1_241011.jpg
Highlights: SAS Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3

October 12, 2024 10:54 AM
Look back on some of the best moments from Round 3 of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
nbc_golf_lpgashrd3hl_241012.jpg
11:49
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
nbc_lpga_shanghaiday2_241011.jpg
12:22
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
nbc_golf_lgpa_shanghaird1_241010.jpg
11:50
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
nbc_golf_ronsirakhit_241009.jpg
7:00
Korda’s dominant year will lead to Rolex award
suwannapura.jpg
8:38
HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgaarkansasrnd1_240927.jpg
5:38
HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lpga_krogerfinalrdhl_240922.jpg
8:14
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_kopostwinintv_240922.jpg
1:38
Ko continues ‘surreal’ run at Kroger Queen City
nbc_golf_kqccrd3_240921.jpg
2:56
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_krogerqueencityrd2_240920.jpg
8:54
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
