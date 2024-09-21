Watch Now
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
Relive some of the best moments from Round 3 of the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio.
Up Next
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
Relive some of the best moments from Round 3 of the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio.
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
Relive some of the best moments from Round 2 of the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio.
Highlights: Kroger Queen City Championship, Rd. 1
Highlights: Kroger Queen City Championship, Rd. 1
Relive some of the best moments from Round 1 of the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio.
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
Leona Maguire joins Golf Channel to discuss her mindset after getting snubbed from the Solheim Cup squad, and how she has found success at the Kroger Queen City Championship.
Korda motivated playing alongside Thitikul
Korda motivated playing alongside Thitikul
Nelly Korda discusses getting to play alongside Jeeno Thitikul at the Kroger Queen City Championship and how it's keeping her motivated following the Solheim Cup.
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
Stupples: LPGA's Solheim Cup struggles 'bad form'
Karen Stupples joins Golf Today to discuss the fallout from the delays at the Solheim Cup on Friday and ponder who the next captains might be.
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 2 Fourball
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 2 Fourball
Dive into the best shots from the second day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, where the U.S. and Europe compete in fourball match play.
Ciganda predicts a big comeback at Solheim Cup
Ciganda predicts a big comeback at Solheim Cup
Carlota Ciganda references the 2012 Ryder Cup "Miracle at Medinah" and believes Team Europe can make a similar comeback on the final day of the Solheim Cup after she and Emily Pederson won their Day 2 match 2&1.
Khang/Lee ride friendship to win at Solheim, Day 2
Khang/Lee ride friendship to win at Solheim, Day 2
Megan Khang and Alison Lee talk about their relationship after winning their Day 2 Solheim Cup match 4&3 and how much fun they having at the competition.