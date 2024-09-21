 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Miami (OH) at Notre Dame
No. 17 Notre Dame shakes off sluggish start in 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio)
USATSI_24292007.jpg
No. 2 Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule by running away from Marshall 49-14
Graham_Mertz.jpg
Mertz passes for 3 scores and runs for another to help Florida beat Mississippi State 45-28

nbc_cfb_freemanpostgame_240921.jpg
Freeman: ND ‘battled’ in gritty win vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_leonardrushtd2_240921.jpg
Leonard extends ND’s lead with second rushing TD
nbc_imsa_supertrofeoindyhl_240921.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis

nbc_cfb_freemanpostgame_240921.jpg
Freeman: ND ‘battled’ in gritty win vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_leonardrushtd2_240921.jpg
Leonard extends ND’s lead with second rushing TD
nbc_imsa_supertrofeoindyhl_240921.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis

HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3

September 21, 2024 05:45 PM
Relive some of the best moments from Round 3 of the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio.
nbc_golf_kqccrd3_240921.jpg
2:56
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_krogerqueencityrd2_240920.jpg
8:54
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_krogerrd1hl_240919.jpg
8:21
Highlights: Kroger Queen City Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_maguireintv_2409191.jpg
1:11
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
nbc_golf_nellythitikulintv_240919.jpg
1:55
Korda motivated playing alongside Thitikul
nbc_golf_gt_solheimreacs_240916.jpg
7:08
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
nbc_golf_solheimrd2_240914.jpg
14:00
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 2 Fourball
nbc_golf_solheim_cigandapedersenint_240914.jpg
1:50
Ciganda predicts a big comeback at Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_solheim_khangleeint_240914.jpg
1:16
Khang/Lee ride friendship to win at Solheim, Day 2
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
7:28
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
