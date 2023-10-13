 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2

October 13, 2023 09:56 AM
Check out the best shots and moments from the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangaird2lites_231013.jpg
10:48
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangailrd1lites_231012.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round
nbc_gt_gillman_231010.jpg
5:10
Gillman knew what was on the line at Epson finale
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantfinal_231008.jpg
7:16
Highlights: The Ascendant, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd3_231007.jpg
4:25
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonint_231006.jpg
1:15
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
11:26
Highlights: The Ascendant LPGA, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd1hl_231005.jpg
1:58
Highlights, The Ascendant LPGA, Round 1
Solheim Cup
11:46
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_lpga_walmartchampionshipfinalrdehl_231001.jpg
12:52
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 3
