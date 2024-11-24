 Skip navigation
Top News

Link Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins in Hong Kong for his first victory in almost 4 years
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
One shot determines winner of LPGA’s Vare Trophy for scoring average
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
Lexi Thompson bids emotional goodbye to LPGA Tour as a full-time player

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_241124.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
nbc_pl_update_241124.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool show true grit v. Southampton
nbc_pl_rashforddiscussion_241124.jpg
Can Amorim unlock Rashford’s potential at Man Utd?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Thompson grateful for fans as she leaves LPGA Tour

November 24, 2024 01:54 PM
On the final day of the CME Group Tour Championship, Lexi Thompson reflects on her 14 years on the LPGA Tour as she steps away from full-time competition, explaining what she'll miss the most.
nbc_golf_thompsonfinal_241124.jpg
2:33
Thompson grateful for fans as she leaves LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gc_yinsoundrx_241123.jpg
8:44
Yin staying loose with share of CME lead
nbc_golf_gc_thitikulsoundrx_241123.jpg
5:53
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME
nbc_golf_lpgacmehlrd3_241123.jpg
6:12
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
7:41
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_yinwaterball_241122.jpg
7:08
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
nbc_golf_nellyreax_241122.jpg
11:26
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
nbc_golf_koanalysis_241121.jpg
4:25
Ko ‘dialed in’ to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_nellyanalysis_241121.jpg
11:02
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lgpacmerd1_241121.jpg
8:07
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 1
