MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins fourth Tour de France, conquers ghosts to chase all-time record
MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees acquire infielder Amed Rosario in trade with Nationals
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Joe Boyle back in the rotation, Matt Shaw heating up

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_climb2_250727.jpg
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
nbc_cyc_climb1_250727.jpg
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut

July 27, 2025 11:20 AM
Lottie Woad sinks a birdie on No. 18 to win the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in her professional golf debut.
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
2:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
5:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
6:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
2:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
2:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
1:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
1:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
09:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
02:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
01:00
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
nbc_golf_lpgadowfinalrd_250629.jpg
11:13
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
07:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
11:14
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_leximegan_250627.jpg
03:19
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_climb2_250727.jpg
06:56
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
nbc_cyc_climb1_250727.jpg
06:20
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
nbc_cyc_romeo_250727.jpg
02:59
Romeo finishing Tour de France after painful crash
benhealytdfyellow.jpg
05:05
Alpecin–Deceuninck, Healy are TDF success stories
nbc_cyc_tdffemmesstage2hl_250727.jpg
27:36
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 2
oly_fewif_leekiefer_250727.jpg
01:32
Kiefer wins gold at World Fencing Championships
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250727.jpg
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
oly_swm4x100f_teamaustralia_250727.jpg
09:05
Australia strikes gold in men’s 4x100m free relay
oly_sww4x100f_teamaustralia_250727.jpg
09:13
Australia gold in women’s 4x100m free; U.S. silver
oly_sww200im_alexwalsh_250727.jpg
05:50
Walsh wins women’s 200m IM semifinal
oly_sww400f_summermcintosh_250727.jpg
08:59
McIntosh swims to women’s 400m freestyle victory
LukeMartensR.jpg
10:31
Martens wins men’s 400m freestyle at worlds
nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
03:01
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
nbc_pl_muwhuhl_250726.jpg
09:32
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
04:03
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_fernandesintv_250726.jpg
01:38
Fernandes analyzes Man United’s win over West Ham
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_250726.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Indy on The CW
nbc_pl_muwhu_bowengoal_250726.jpg
01:03
Bowen pulls West Ham within one v. Man United
nbc_pl_manuwhu_fernandesdgoal2_250726.jpg
01:03
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over West Ham
nbc_golf_penske_250726.jpg
01:09
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_pl_muwhu_fernandesgoal_250726.jpg
01:59
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_sheamusintv_250726.jpg
05:49
Sheamus: Ekitike will be a ‘very exciting player’
nbc_golf_bhatiaolesen_250726.jpg
07:31
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
nbc_pl_evebouhl_250726.jpg
06:48
PL Summer Series HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_ferdinand_250726.jpg
03:45
Ferdinand shares expectations for Man United
nbc_golf_woadintvreax_250726.jpg
06:02
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_3mopenrd3_250726.jpg
15:29
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_pl_evebou_amorimintv_250726.jpg
03:07
Amorim: Man United need to ‘build a bond’
nbc_pl_evebou_potterintv_250726.jpg
03:04
Potter ‘hopeful’ Fullkrug can make an impact