Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
Lottie Woad sinks a birdie on No. 18 to win the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in her professional golf debut.
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Watch highlights from final-round action of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland.
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
Lottie Woad reflects on winning the Women's Scottish Open in her professional debut, calling it a "pretty good outcome" and being able to accomplish the victory in front of her family.
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 action of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland.
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 action of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland.
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
Check out highlights from the LPGA ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Round 1. Several competitors cram the top of the scoreboard, including Lottie Woad, making her professional debut.
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
Watch fourth round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
Grace Kim receives her trophy after winning the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship and reflects on her play throughout the tournament, including making her last eagle to win.
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
Watch Grace Kim's winning shot at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The 24-year-old from Australia won in a playoff against Jeeno Thitikul.
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
Lottie Woad secured her LPGA card with a third place finish at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship and discusses what her decision making processes for joining the tour is going forward.
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
Grace Kim and Jeeno Thitikul trade off putts during the fourth round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. After Thitikul misses a putt, Kim clinches an eagle to send the championship into a playoff between the golfers.