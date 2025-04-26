 Skip navigation
Top News

The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Two
Yan Liu makes albatross, hangs onto lead at Chevron Championship
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Two
Nelly Korda keeps the ‘faith,’ switches putter and rallies to make cut at Chevron Championship
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Two
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings for fourballs

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_ffhh_late2rndreax_250425.jpg
Analyzing fantasy upside of Harris, Bech, Harvey
nbc_ffhh_tepicks_250425.jpg
Taylor, Arroyo could see field early as rookies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2

April 25, 2025 09:19 PM
Watch the best shots from the second round of the 2025 Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
nbc_golf_chevronround1hlpart2_250424.jpg
6:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgachevronpart1_250424.jpg
9:27
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Early Round 1
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
11:30
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
1:32
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win
nbc_golf_couglintitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Pro V1 provides optimal ball flight for Coughlin
nbc_golf_ruffelstitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Titleist ball helps Ruffels get the spin she wants
nbc_golf_vutitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Vu: Titleist Pro V1x is ‘the ball for me’
nbc_golf_valenzuelatitleist_v2_250416.jpg
1:00
Why Valenzuela switched to the Titleist Pro V1
nbc_golf_kupchotitleist_v2_250416.jpg
0:54
Titleist ball always reacts the same for Kupcho
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
2:50
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
12:06
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
01:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
06:03
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
09:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
08:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd4_250330.jpg
12:58
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hailiedeegan_250330.jpg
01:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
05:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
01:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_ffhh_late2rndreax_250425.jpg
05:47
Analyzing fantasy upside of Harris, Bech, Harvey
nbc_ffhh_tepicks_250425.jpg
05:22
Taylor, Arroyo could see field early as rookies
nbc_ffhh_picks33to40reax_250425.jpg
08:04
Judkins, Burden III find intriguing fantasy homes
nbc_ffhh_shough_250425.jpg
01:58
Expect QB Shough to start early for Saints
nbc_berry_jaxsondartreax_250425.jpg
01:58
Dart brings underrated mobility to NFL level
nbc_golf_zurichrd2_250425.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
nbc_roto_heaney_250425.jpg
01:37
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
nbc_roto_jakemangum_250425.jpg
01:34
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
nbc_roto_coleragans_250425.jpg
01:24
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate
nbc_dlb_karlanthonytowns_250425.jpg
06:33
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
11:20
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
01:04
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
nbc_cfb_lookahead_250425.jpg
02:52
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters
nbc_cfb_willjohnson_250425.jpg
01:15
CB Johnson has big upside despite injury concerns
nbc_cfb_firstroundbyschool_250425.jpg
02:36
Big Ten, SEC dominate first round of NFL draft
nbc_cfb_shedeur_250425.jpg
09:20
Sanders’ lack of elite traits impact landing spots
USATSI_25103325.jpg
04:45
Dart could struggle moving to Giants’ pro offense
nbc_cfb_lovelandwarren_250425.jpg
03:15
Why Loveland went ahead of Warren in NFL draft
nbc_cfb_jeantyraiders_250425.jpg
04:26
Did Raiders overhype Jeanty at No. 6 overall?
nbc_cfb_jagstrade_250425.jpg
05:01
Hunter will make the Jags ‘entertaining to watch’
mcmillan.jpg
01:07
McMillan gives Panthers ‘a true alpha WR’
nbc_cfb_firstroundtakeaways_250425.jpg
11:08
Positional value stood out in Round 1 of NFL draft
nbc_roto_jeanty_250425.jpg
01:23
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders
nbc_roto_travishunter_250425.jpg
01:05
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250425.jpg
14:34
QBs top storylines entering NFL draft Day 2
tyler_shough.jpg
13:09
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250425.jpg
01:45
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
butlerstatus.jpg
02:11
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250425.jpg
01:29
Target the under in Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4