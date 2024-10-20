Watch Now
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 4
Look back at the best shots from Round 4 of the BMW Ladies Championship, taking place at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, South Korea.
Look back at the best shots from Round 4 of the BMW Ladies Championship, taking place at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, South Korea.
Look back at the best shots from Round 3 of the BMW Ladies Championship, taking place at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, South Korea.
Look back at the best moments from rain-shortened play in Round 2 of the BMW Ladies Championship, taking place at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, South Korea.
Ron Sirak joins Golf Central to share his thoughts on the LPGA Player of the Year, and explains why Nelly Korda is the top name on the ballot over Lydia Ko.
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
Look back on some of the best moments from Round 3 of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
Look back on some of the best moments from Round 2 of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
Relive some of the best moments from Round 1 of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
Golf Channel contributor Ron Sirak joins Golf Today to discuss the latest on the LPGA Tour, including Nelly Korda's incredible year and the season-long award race.