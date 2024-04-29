 Skip navigation
Top News

Screenshot 2024-04-28 at 8.20.50 PM.png
Watch: Rory McIlroy belts out Journey song in post-win karaoke
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic prize-money payout: What each team made in New Orleans
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
After winning in Zurich Classic debut, will Rory McIlroy be back to defend?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_zurichfinrdlites_240428.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_rugby_usacanlites_240428.jpg
Pacific Four Series highlights: Canada 50, USA 7
oly_atm10_lyleswins_240428.jpg
Lyles wins 100m at Bermuda Grand Prix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4

April 28, 2024 08:52 PM
Watch final round highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Up Next
nbc_golf_jmeaglefinalround_240428.jpg
9:23
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_greenintv_240427.jpg
1:30
Green ‘comfortable’ at JM Eagle LA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_240427.jpg
7:47
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd2hls_240426.jpg
6:24
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jmeagleroundone_240425.jpg
4:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_greenintv_240423.jpg
4:48
Green motivated by Olympics, Korda’s dominance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordadiscusswithboone_240422.jpg
14:05
Korda ‘carrying the banner’ for the LPGA
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
10:19
Korda tapped into her ‘bubble’ on Chevron Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_sorenstamintv_240421.jpg
5:42
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nancylopezintv_240421.jpg
6:46
Lopez praises Korda’s poise during win streak
Now Playing