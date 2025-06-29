Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
Up Next
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
Thompson, Khang thrive in 'fun' at the Dow
Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang discuss what makes their team so successful and how they are navigating Midland Country Club at the Dow Championship.
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
'Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
Minjee Lee receives her third career major championship trophy after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, commenting on the conditions at PGA Frisco and the mental fortitude it took to emerge on top.
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
Korda honest on Saturday wind: 'It's so brutal'
Nelly Korda tells Cara Banks just how difficult the intense winds made Saturday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the "mental test" she has to pass to collect another major.
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
Lexi's Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
Lexi Thompson's third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship started in about the worst way possible: a triple bogey featuring one topped shot, a misfire into the wilderness and more than enough wind to do damage.