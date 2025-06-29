 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
After several tries, Aldrich Potgieter knocks down door for maiden PGA Tour title
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Rocket Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Detroit Golf Club
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins first LIV event; Sergio Garcia earns Open spot

Top Clips

nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round

June 29, 2025 06:44 PM
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
nbc_lpga_dowround3hl_250628.jpg
7:08
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
11:14
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_leximegan_250627.jpg
3:19
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
nbc_golf_dowchampionshiprd1_250626.jpg
7:42
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, First Round
minjee_site.jpg
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_kpgmtrophypresentation_250622.jpg
5:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
11:58
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
1:16
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
1:41
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgrd2hl_250620.jpg
14:10
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
Related Videos

nbc_golf_lexithompson_250620.jpg
07:12
‘Watch out’ for Thompson after impressive Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgakpmgrd1v3_250620.jpg
13:54
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
jeeno_mpx.jpg
03:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nelly.jpg
01:11
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
nbc_sales_golf_kpmg_mentors_250619.jpg
01:05
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
ruoning_yin.jpg
01:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordapresser_250617.jpg
10:45
Korda ‘ready’ for KPMG Women’s amid neck flare-up
sales_golf_kpmg_excellence_250617.jpg
01:08
What ‘excellence’ means to LPGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
kupcho_site.jpg
09:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
01:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_superbikespodiumintvs_250629.jpg
06:02
What Superbike riders said after The Ridge
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_moto_superbikesridgerace2_250629.jpg
08:10
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 2
nbc_soc_usaire_250629.jpg
11:31
Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
52
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
01:18
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0
nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
01:17
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland
nbc_golf_pga_padraigharrington_250629.jpg
01:34
Harrington: Had ‘right breaks’ at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_pga_ussenioropenrd4hl_250629.jpg
07:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Final Round
nbc_soc_usagoal1_250629.jpg
01:03
Biyendolo volleys USWNT up 1-0 over Ireland
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_250629.jpg
03:01
Highlights: 2025 Italian Open, Final Round
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250629.jpg
02:06
Cup drivers recap Atlanta race won by Elliott
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_250628.jpg
14:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
the_wick_338.jpg
25:48
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 5, The Wick 338
nbc_moto_superbikeridgerace1_250628.jpg
07:19
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 1
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
cink.jpg
11:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_moto_ridersaid_250628.jpg
09:48
What riders said after The Wick 338
250_recap_southwick.jpg
08:41
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
08:26
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250628.jpg
46
Kitchen overcame ‘too much fluid’ for podium
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250628.jpg
39
Vialle ‘can’t wait’ for Redbud after strong podium
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250628.jpg
47
Deegan on what’s next after Southwick: ‘Fortnite’
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
01:38
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
41
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
46
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross