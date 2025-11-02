 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Tucker
MLB Free Agent Rankings 2025-26: Kyle Tucker, Dylan Cease, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman headline Top 100 list
UCLA v Indiana
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 11, including Sayin, Mendoza, Pavia
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Second quarter brings injured RBs, Oronde Gadsden emerges

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Tucker
MLB Free Agent Rankings 2025-26: Kyle Tucker, Dylan Cease, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman headline Top 100 list
UCLA v Indiana
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 11, including Sayin, Mendoza, Pavia
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Second quarter brings injured RBs, Oronde Gadsden emerges

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round

November 2, 2025 12:55 PM
Watch the best moments from the final round of the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Up Next
nbc_golf_maybankrd3_251101.jpg
8:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgamaybankrd2_251031.jpg
8:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_maybankrd1hls_251030.jpg
4:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
8:01
Highlights: LPGA BMW Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
2:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
5:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_golf_shanghaird3_251011.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
nbc_golf_shanghaird2_251010.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
12:43
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
nbc_golf_lotter4_251004.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_lotter2_251002.jpg
07:16
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
03:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
01:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
02:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
nbc_pl_mcvbouehl_251102.jpg
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_mcthirdgoal_251102.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
nbc_pl_mcsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:25
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boufirstgoal_251102.jpg
02:00
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
nbc_pl_mcfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:40
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_westhamvnewcastleehlv2_251102.jpg
15:16
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
GettyImages-2244160323_copy.jpg
02:19
West Ham upset ‘lethargic’ Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamfinalgoal_251102.jpg
01:12
Soucek seals West Ham’s 3-1 win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:08
Botman’s own goal gives West Ham shock 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_whfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:20
Paqueta blasts West Ham level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlefirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:36
Murphy drills Newcastle 1-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_nba_flaggtalk_251102.jpg
04:11
Flagg’s development tests Dallas’ timeline
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251102.jpg
01:06
Cunningham, Duren guide Detroit past Dallas
nbc_pl_spursconvo_251102.jpg
05:35
Unpacking potential rift between Frank, Spurs
nbc_pl_vitorperiera_251102.jpg
03:10
Wolves sack Pereira after winless start
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
02:01
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_cadeintv_251101.jpg
01:25
Cunningham feels the trust with Pistons
nbc_cfb_psuouhl_251101.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
MichiganvsPurdueMPX.jpg
04:59
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251101.jpg
01:46
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings
nbc_rtf_ugaamerican_251101.jpg
04:00
Georgia survives vs. Florida in wild week of CFB
nbc_rtf_accnotredame_251101.jpg
02:05
What can Notre Dame do to fix kicking issues?
nbc_cfb_uscvsnebraska_251101.jpg
14:14
Highlights: USC comes up clutch vs. Nebraska
nbc_rtf_miamiloss_251101.jpg
01:50
Miami ‘all but eliminated’ from CFP conversation
nbc_rtf_texasvandy_251101.jpg
03:41
Arch looked more ‘confident’ in Vanderbilt win
nbc_rtf_osusayin_251101.jpg
04:00
Is Sayin the Heisman favorite after Week 10?