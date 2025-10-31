 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
NFL 2025 Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Ladd McConkey is back
nbc_golf_gcpod_tourcutthroat_251029.jpg
Sepp Straka allowed to keep DP World Tour card after personal issue
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
No. 5 Georgia at Florida prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

VJ.jpg
Take Edgecombe, 76ers vs Celtics in NBA Cup game
nbc_ffhh_ravenspc_251031.jpg
Andrews ‘touchdown-dependent’ in Ravens offense
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2

October 31, 2025 12:30 PM
Watch the best moments from the second round of the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
nbc_lpga_maybankrd1hls_251030.jpg
4:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
8:01
Highlights: LPGA BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
2:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
5:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
5:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
0:31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_golf_shanghaird3_251011.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
nbc_golf_shanghaird2_251010.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
12:43
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
nbc_golf_lotter4_251004.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_lotter2_251002.jpg
07:16
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lotter1_251001.jpg
07:19
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 1

Latest Clips

VJ.jpg
04:57
Take Edgecombe, 76ers vs Celtics in NBA Cup game
nbc_ffhh_ravenspc_251031.jpg
02:43
Andrews ‘touchdown-dependent’ in Ravens offense
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
05:15
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_roto_tvbestbets_251031.jpg
01:15
NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Colts, Seahawks to win
nbc_roto_lakersgrizzlies_251031.jpg
01:51
Take Reaves to have under 5.5 boards in Memphis
nbc_roto_nuggsblazers_251031.jpg
01:53
Bet on over, Jokic triple-double in DEN vs. POR
nbc_roto_bosatphi_251031.jpg
02:09
Put money on Maxey, 76ers to beat Brown, Celtics
nbc_roto_mvpfavorites_251031.jpg
02:18
Expect Love, Taylor to challenge Mahomes for MVP
nbc_roto_azatdal_251031.jpg
02:14
‘Excellent’ Cowboys should cover vs. Cardinals
rhule.jpg
02:00
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
05:50
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
09:32
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartv3_251031.jpg
05:11
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be
nbc_pft_cardsqb_251031.jpg
05:38
Cardinals yet to announce starting QB for MNF
nbc_pft_dolphinstalks_251031.jpg
10:03
Frustration boils over for Dolphins fans
nbc_pft_jwilliamslions_251031.jpg
04:45
Could Lions be getting more out of Williams?
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_251031.jpg
06:54
‘Wheels are already off’ with McDaniel in Miami
nbc_pft_ravensafcnorth_251031.jpg
08:36
Ravens back in race for AFC North crown
nbc_pft_investigationoverravens_251031.jpg
13:30
Potential punishment hovers over Ravens turnaround
nbc_pft_chiefsbills_251031.jpg
07:04
Stakes even higher than usual for Chiefs-Bills
nbc_pft_billsmentalblock_251031.jpg
09:40
How can Bills unlock best game in big spots?
nbc_pft_ravensbeatdolphinsv2_251031.jpg
08:20
Jackson papers over Ravens’ flaws vs. Dolphins
nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
08:20
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
06:43
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
08:21
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’
nbc_cbb_creimcdermottintv_251030.jpg
11:29
McDermott: It will be hard replacing Kalkbrenner
nbc_cbb_stjpitinointv_251030.jpg
11:49
Pitino continues to evolve with the game
nbc_nba_spursvsheat_251030.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Spurs derail Heat comeback attempt
nbc_nba_thundervswizards_251030.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder start 6-0 with Wizards win
nbc_nba_bucksvswarriors_251030.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Bucks win close contest vs. Warriors