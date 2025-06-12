 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Grand Slam Track Miami stream
Grand Slam Track postpones Los Angeles meet, looks ahead to 2026 season
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
After being driven nuts and scolded in a bunker, Brooks Koepka back in major form
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
Watch: Patrick Reed makes albatross during first round of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brookskoepka_250612.jpg
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250612.jpg
Scheffler shows ‘he is human’ in U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Grand Slam Track Miami stream
Grand Slam Track postpones Los Angeles meet, looks ahead to 2026 season
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
After being driven nuts and scolded in a bunker, Brooks Koepka back in major form
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
Watch: Patrick Reed makes albatross during first round of U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brookskoepka_250612.jpg
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250612.jpg
Scheffler shows ‘he is human’ in U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round

June 12, 2025 06:34 PM
Watch the best shots from the first round of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic from Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.
Up Next
kupcho_site.jpg
9:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
1:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
Now Playing
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
3:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
Now Playing
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
Now Playing
trophy_site.jpg
7:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
1:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
1:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
07:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
01:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpga_mexrivmayaopenrd1lites_250522.jpg
08:02
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
nbc_golf_titleistmaguire_250521.jpg
46
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course
nbc_golf_titleistmadsen_250521.jpg
01:00
Why Madsen relies on Titleist Pro V1x

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_brookskoepka_250612.jpg
07:04
Koepka shows his fire in first round of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250612.jpg
07:59
Scheffler shows ‘he is human’ in U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
01:45
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_cbb_illrileycomp_250612.jpg
02:29
Riley’s highlights from Illinois’ 2024-25 season
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250612.jpg
06:41
Tomac becomes new all-time SX, MX podium leader
nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250612.jpg
03:39
Breaking down podium odds for High Point
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250612.jpg
14:05
Riders face high chance of rain at High Point
nbc_moto_smxicannonint_250612.jpg
05:43
Cannon ‘wants to keep momentum’ going for WMX
nbc_oly_thedrinkshiffrin_250612.jpg
10:15
How passion fuels Shiffrin through highs and lows
nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_golf_jurassic_250612.jpg
30
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage5hls_250612_(1).jpg
23:22
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 5
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
31
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
nbc_roto_coleragans_250612.jpg
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
spaun_site.jpg
15:53
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
nbc_dlb_tuamcdanieldiscussion_250612.jpg
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
nbc_golf_camyoungfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
nbc_golf_jtfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:03
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear
sambennettfloridapanthersgame4.jpg
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
nbc_dlb_panthersoilerssieriestalk_250612.jpg
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
nbc_roto_oilerspanthers_250612.jpg
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250612.jpg
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
nbc_roto_cbasews_250612.jpg
01:59
Coastal Carolina ‘on par’ with Arkansas, LSU