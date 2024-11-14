Watch Now
Korda knocks off the rust to begin The Annika
Nelly Korda discusses her first-round performance at The Annika as well as playing with Caitlin Clark in Wednesday's pro-am.
Nelly Korda discusses her first-round performance at The Annika as well as playing with Caitlin Clark in Wednesday's pro-am.
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
The LPGA Player of the Year Nelly Korda discusses her goal at The Annika after taking nearly a month off, saying that she wants to simply focus on "playing golf" this week.
Full Highlights: Caitlin Clark, The Annika pro-am
Caitlin Clark took to the course for The Annika pro-am tournament in Florida. Watch her highlights from the day!
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports
Nelly Korda describes the "amazing" experience playing with Caitlin Clark at The Annika pro-am and seeing her influence in sports firsthand, as well as how the Fever star stayed "relaxed" on the course.
Clark ‘larger than life’ at The Annika pro-am
From LPGA Tour players to spectators, everyone wanted their slice of the Caitlin Clark experience at The Annika pro-am.
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
Check out Caitlin Clark's best moments from The Annika pro-am, where the hoops star got to show off her golf skills.
Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika
During her pro-am round at The Annika, Caitlin Clark chats with Kira K. Dixon about golfing with Nelly Korda, Annika Sorenstam's trailblazing influence and her own ambitions for her budding golf career.
Clark gets up and down for par at The Annika
Caitlin Clark pitches out from the rough and sinks a long putt for an impressive par on hole 5 at The Annika pro-am.
Clark hits driving range, tees off at The Annika
Caitlin Clark gets some practice in and gets her round underway at The Annika pro-am.
Annika pro-am a ‘special’ opportunity for Clark
Caitlin Clark and Annika Sorenstam talk about their experience at the Women’s Leadership Summit, their excitement (and the state of their game) ahead of Wednesday's pro-am at the LPGA Annika event and more.