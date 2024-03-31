 Skip navigation
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
N.C. State and its 2 DJs headed to 1st Final Four since 1983 after 76-64 win over Duke
Ford Championship presented by KCC - Final Round
N. Korda rallies to win third-straight LPGA start at Ford Champ.
The Galleri Classic - Round Three
Goosen wins Galleri Classic with help from Alker

nbc_golf_lpga_fordfinalrdhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerweekendhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Jaeger’s weekend at Houston Open
nbc_golf_pga_childrensrd4hl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 4

nbc_golf_lpga_fordfinalrdhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerweekendhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Jaeger’s weekend at Houston Open
nbc_golf_pga_childrensrd4hl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 4

Korda: Three straight wins 'feels like a blur'

March 31, 2024 07:28 PM
After winning the Ford Championship, Nelly Korda says it "feels like a blur" to win three straight starts on the LPGA Tour and shares the relaxed approach she took all week en route to the victory.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_fordfinalrdhl_240331.jpg
6:03
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_240331.jpg
2:18
Korda: Three straight wins ‘feels like a blur’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_fordrd3_240330.jpg
4:26
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_fordchamprd2v2_240329__240035.jpg
5:22
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_gc_kordasegment_240328.jpg
4:48
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgavuinterview_240328.jpg
1:04
Vu pleased with Rd. 1 showing at Ford Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgafordchamp_240328.jpg
4:12
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcwaltershirleywanginterview_240325.jpg
9:57
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyintv_240324__602150.jpg
1:09
Korda: ‘Aging myself’ with nailbiter finishes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_seripakhl_240324.jpg
7:42
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
Now Playing