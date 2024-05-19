Watch Now
Korda reflects on sixth LPGA win of the season
Nelly Korda discusses her win at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, including her mindset going against Hannah Green down the stretch.
Up Next
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
Korda reflects on sixth LPGA win of the season
Korda reflects on sixth LPGA win of the season
Nelly Korda discusses her win at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, including her mindset going against Hannah Green down the stretch.
Highlights: Korda takes control in Mizuho Rd. 3
Highlights: Korda takes control in Mizuho Rd. 3
Check out Nelly Korda’s best shots from Round 3 of the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, where she shot 7-under to take a two-stroke lead into the final day of action.
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
Korda on her mentality at Mizuho Americas Open
Korda on her mentality at Mizuho Americas Open
Nelly Korda discusses managing the difficult conditions after carding a 65 in Round 3 of the Mizuho Americas Open and maintaining her mental flow now chasing her sixth win of the LPGA season.
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: 'Wasn't meant to be'
Madelene Sagstrom says she's proud of the golf she played in the 2024 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup and confident her "time will come" after watching a three-stroke lead through 67 holes slip away.
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
Watch highlights from Rose Zhang’s winning performance during the final round of the 2024 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup.