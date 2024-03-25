Watch Now
Korda: 'Aging myself' with nailbiter finishes
Nelly Korda speaks on her win at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, in which she overcame some rust after several weeks off to win in yet another thrilling finish for her 10th career LPGA victory.
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
See the best shots from the fourth round of the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, taking place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 3
See the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, taking place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 2
See the best shots from the second round of the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, taking place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 1
Relive the biggest moments from first-round action at the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, taking place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.
Zhang balancing school and life on LPGA Tour
Rose Zhang talks about how she's been able to balance both school and life on the LPGA Tour, discussing why this week has been a nice break from studying for final exams.
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
Paige Mackenzie breaks down Ruoning Yin's success at Palos Verdes last year and explains the players she expects to play well in the
Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event
Seri Pak calls in to discuss her excitement to host the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and looks back on the proudest moments of her career.
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 4
Look back on the best moments from Round 4 at Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China, where American Bailey Tardy won the tournament at 19 under.