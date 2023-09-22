 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400
Kurt Busch supporting Simon Pagenaud during recovery from ‘similar’ injuries
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 335
Saturday Texas Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
FloSports: FloSwimming Big 12 Championships
Eddie Reese, legendary swim coach, to retire before 2024 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_starkpedersenintv_230922.jpg
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
nbc_golf_gc_hallmaguireintv_230922.jpg
Hall, Maguire outlast Thompson, Vu in fourball
nbc_golf_gc_khangzhangintv_230922.jpg
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. 'set the tone early' on Day 1 of Solheim Cup

September 22, 2023 02:24 PM
Cara Banks and Paige MacKenzie discuss the biggest takeaways from the opening day of the 2023 Solheim Cup after the underdog United States team raced out to a 5-3 win over Europe.
