 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250
Talladega Truck results: Brett Moffitt claims victory
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Cantlay, ZJ dispute report of division, Hatgate
Previews - 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230930.jpg
Ten Hag: Poor decisions plagued Man Utd v. Palace
nbc_pl_hodgsonintv_230930.jpg
Hodgson: Palace were ‘exceptional’ v. Man Utd
nbc_cfb_sandersthrows_230930.jpg
Every Sanders pass and run from Week 5 loss to USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250
Talladega Truck results: Brett Moffitt claims victory
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Cantlay, ZJ dispute report of division, Hatgate
Previews - 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230930.jpg
Ten Hag: Poor decisions plagued Man Utd v. Palace
nbc_pl_hodgsonintv_230930.jpg
Hodgson: Palace were ‘exceptional’ v. Man Utd
nbc_cfb_sandersthrows_230930.jpg
Every Sanders pass and run from Week 5 loss to USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cantlay pours in match-winning putt at No. 18

September 30, 2023 12:58 PM
This putt from Patrick Cantlay put the finishing touches on a solo run to turn a deficit into a U.S. victory in the final two holes of the final Saturday fourballs at the Ryder Cup.