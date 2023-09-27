Watch Now
Djokovic wins All-Star match, will address Europe
Novak Djokovic shares his experience playing in the Ryder Cup All-Star Match and explains why he wants to stay to catch the atmosphere and action after he'll address Team Europe before the start of the Ryder Cup.
Monty on bulletin-board material (even his own)
Colin Montgomerie, who has eight Ryder Cup appearances for Team Europe, discusses blocking out the outside noise and the importance of all 12 members on the team playing at their best in order to be successful.
Djokovic wins All-Star match, will address Europe
Novak Djokovic shares his experience playing in the Ryder Cup All-Star Match and explains why he wants to stay to catch the atmosphere and action after he'll address Team Europe before the start of the Ryder Cup.
McIlroy: Europe going through transitional period
Rory McIlroy remarks on the "fantastic" environment ahead of his seventh Ryder Cup and the "transitional period" the European team is currently undergoing with new players and an eye on the future.
Former R&A secretary Bonallack dies at 88
The golf world reacts to news of former R&A secretary and amateur great Sir Michael Bonallack passing away at the age of 88.
Graduated rough a good decision for Team Europe?
The Live From crew debates the course setup decisions made by Team Europe at Marco Simone and whether the trimming of the rough will play out well for them at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Rahm looks forward to team bonding at Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm discusses how his experience with the Ryder Cup differs from the approach other rookies at the event will have.
Bad call for Donald to start with foursomes?
The Golf Central panel reacts to Luke Donald mentioning that he wants to start Friday with foursomes, something the European side hasn't done on home soil since 1993, but Brandel Chamblee details why it could backfire.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.