 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GrLe1JwWYAAFl_M.jpeg
Little-used junior steps up in relief to keep Oregon women firmly inside NCAA top 8
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
Eight perfect shots? The numbers behind Scottie Scheffler’s magnificent Saturday finish

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_horse_collmus2box_250517.jpg
Watch Collmus call Journalism’s Preakness win
nbc_horse_preaknesstrophy_250517.jpg
The 150th Preakness Stakes trophy presentation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GrLe1JwWYAAFl_M.jpeg
Little-used junior steps up in relief to keep Oregon women firmly inside NCAA top 8
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
Eight perfect shots? The numbers behind Scottie Scheffler’s magnificent Saturday finish

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_horse_collmus2box_250517.jpg
Watch Collmus call Journalism’s Preakness win
nbc_horse_preaknesstrophy_250517.jpg
The 150th Preakness Stakes trophy presentation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 3

May 17, 2025 07:53 PM
Relive the best moments from third-round action of the PGA Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
06:50
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
08:00
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
xander_site.jpg
07:56
Promise kept, Stefan Schauffele is ‘truly Dad now’
nbc_golf_johnsonmcilory_250514.jpg
08:01
Wagner, Rory talk shop during PGA practice round
nbc_golf_lukedonaldpresser_250514.jpg
05:22
Donald: No assurances yet for Euro Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
03:43
Will we ever see another career Grand Slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
15:43
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_pgawinner_250514.jpg
01:32
Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship
nbc_golf_vanrooyencallaway_250514.jpg
01:40
Van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
nbc_golf_greensdirectorintv_250514.jpg
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250514.jpg
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
nbc_golf_lf_tiger2000_250513.jpg
05:53
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_xandercallaway_250513.jpg
03:29
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
nbc_golf_lf_livplayers_250513.jpg
06:22
LIV Golf stars looking forward to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
07:21
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
04:37
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
18:45
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250513.jpg
17:31
DeChambeau bringing renewed confidence to PGA
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_250513.jpg
12:44
Schauffele: I’m still trying to prove myself
nbc_golf_callaway_250513.jpg
03:20
Hicks explains how Callaway helps his game
nbc_golf_lf_jtpresser_250513.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘feels great’ ahead of Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
06:57
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_spiethpresser_250513.jpg
13:32
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
nbc_golf_pgadesk_250512.jpg
04:06
Does the PGA Championship need a new identity?
nbc_golf_mentalhealthseg_250512.jpg
33
Golf world focusing on mental health during May
nbc_golf_scottieseg_250512.jpg
08:50
Should Scheffler be favored at PGA Championship?
nbc_golf_wagnerseg_250512.jpg
07:15
Wagner tests out 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250512.jpg
06:59
Will Rory retire as a top-10 player of all-time?
nbc_golf_pgaprofinal_250430.jpg
11:29
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_horse_collmus2box_250517.jpg
02:20
Watch Collmus call Journalism’s Preakness win
nbc_horse_preaknesstrophy_250517.jpg
05:17
The 150th Preakness Stakes trophy presentation
overhead_preakness.jpg
01:29
Overhead view of Journalism’s Preakness Stakes win
nbc_horse_mccarthyintv_250517.jpg
01:08
McCarthy ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of Journalism
2025preaknessfullrace.jpg
07:05
Journalism fights his way to Preakness Stakes win
nbc_horse_kornackihit5_250517.jpg
02:39
How do losing Derby favorites fare at Preakness?
nbc_hotse_dinnerpartystakes_250517.jpg
03:17
Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes
nbc_horse_kornackihit4_250517.jpg
02:02
Family ties at the Preakness with Kornacki
nbc_horse_stronach_250517.jpg
01:28
Stronach on Pimlico: ‘Change is good’
nbc_horse_kornackihit3_250517.jpg
02:15
Kornacki shares wildest Preakness Stakes moments
nbc_horse_jameswmurphy_250517.jpg
03:03
Reagan’s Wit wins the James W. Murphy Stakes
nbc_horse_deskreax_250517.jpg
02:28
Moss: Triple Crown system needs change
nbc_horse_koranckihit2_250517.jpg
02:03
Kornacki dives into Preakness’ history of opt outs
oly_atm150_atlantacitygames_ferdinandomanyala_250517.jpg
04:12
Omanyala closes out Atlanta with men’s 150m win
nbc_horse_sirbartonstakes_250517.jpg
03:01
Crudo leaves no doubt in the Sir Barton Stakes
oly_atw100_atlantacitygames_cambreasturgis_250517.jpg
03:55
Sturgis leans at the line to win women’s 100m
nbc_nas_ww250hl_250517.jpg
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_horse_hightea1_250517.jpg
47
Preakness High Tea from the InField with Nick Luck
nbc_horse_koranckihit_250517.jpg
02:07
Kornacki examines the kings of Baltimore
trackhighlightvideorace.jpg
03:59
Cunningham stays hot, wins 110m hurdles in Atlanta
oly_atw100h_atlantacitygames_keniharrison_250517.jpg
04:09
Harrison wins 100m hurdle in stacked Atlanta field
nbc_horse_jimmckay_250517.jpg
02:35
Witty surges to Jim McKay Turf Sprint victory
oly_atm100_atlantacitygames_akanisimbine_250517.jpg
04:37
RSA’s Akani Simbine wins men’s 100m final
oly_atw150_atlantacitygames_favourofili_250517.jpg
03:18
Ofili strides to 150m world record in Atlanta
oly_atm200h_atlantacitygames_alisondossantos_250517.jpg
03:39
dos Santos cruises to 200m hurdles win in Atlanta
nbc_horse_chicklang_250517.jpg
02:32
Retribution pulls away to win Chick Lang Stakes
nbc_horse_gallorettestakes_250517.jpg
02:14
Charlene’s Dream dominates the Gallorette Stakes
nbc_horse_laydenessay_250517(1).jpg
02:22
The Preakness straddles the past and a new era
nbc_horse_osbornefeature_250517.jpg
02:44
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness