 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_wml_230928.jpg
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more
2023 Ryder Cup - Morning Foursome Matches
With Djokovic watching, Aberg wins in Ryder Cup debut
nbc_pst_upanddowntable_230927.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 7
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzeagle_230929.jpg
Fitzpatrick roars after eagle on No. 5
nbc_golf_thomaswedgeandput_230929.jpg
Thomas gives U.S. first match lead at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_spiethchip_230929.jpg
Spieth hits huge chip-in for U.S. at Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_wml_230928.jpg
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more
2023 Ryder Cup - Morning Foursome Matches
With Djokovic watching, Aberg wins in Ryder Cup debut
nbc_pst_upanddowntable_230927.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 7
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzeagle_230929.jpg
Fitzpatrick roars after eagle on No. 5
nbc_golf_thomaswedgeandput_230929.jpg
Thomas gives U.S. first match lead at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_spiethchip_230929.jpg
Spieth hits huge chip-in for U.S. at Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hovland closes foursomes match with bunker shot

September 29, 2023 09:00 AM
Viktor Hovland hits a bunker shot inside a foot on No. 15 at Marco Simone to give Europe a second match win in the opening foursomes at the Ryder Cup.