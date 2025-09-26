 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley sticking with plan, sticking with English and Morikawa
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Braves claim Alek Manoah, transfer Ozzie Albies to 60-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250926.jpg
Bradley: U.S. ‘has a plan’ for Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250925.jpg
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250926.jpg
Wagner recreates Rahm’s spectacular shot on No. 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1

September 26, 2025 07:21 PM
Watch the best winning moments and clutch putts from Day 1 of the Ryder Cup.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250926.jpg
10:18
Bradley: U.S. ‘has a plan’ for Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250925.jpg
08:50
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250926.jpg
04:07
Wagner recreates Rahm’s spectacular shot on No. 6
nbc_golf_ecolab_250926.jpg
01:10
Fleetwood, Rose beat DeChambeau, Griffin in match
nbc_golf_fleetwoodandrose_250926.jpg
01:39
Rose dedicates four-ball winning putt to Fleetwood
nbc_golf_whoop_250926.jpg
01:47
Thomas, Griffin stay calm, composed at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd_250926.jpg
03:01
Rahm powers Europe to strong Ryder Cup start
nbc_golf_camandjt_250926.jpg
55
Young, Thomas discuss fourball win during Day 1
nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
48
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tmobilewalkout_250926.jpg
01:57
Most electric walkouts from Day 1 of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_d1rydermorn_250926.jpg
14:00
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 1 Foursomes
nbc_golf_fleetwoodmac_250926.jpg
01:11
Rory, Fleetwood feeling ‘continuity’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rahmhatton_250926.jpg
01:37
Rahm, Hatton on dominant opening win at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_europefirstpointVOD_250926.jpg
28
JT’s miss gives Europe opening point in Ryder Cup
newth.jpg
01:48
DeChambeau starts Ryder Cup off strong with birdie
nbc_golf_donaldspot_250926.jpg
02:16
Team Europe captain Donald’s journey to Ryder Cup
donald.jpg
06:22
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
shot.jpg
07:11
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th
mathc1.jpg
11:24
Ryder Cup Match 1 will hinge on Bryson’s big hits
nbc_golf_ryderpairs_250925.jpg
01:48
DeChambeau-Thomas, Rahm-Hatton will open Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeep_250925.jpg
02:53
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
13:03
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250924.jpg
10:26
Rory can ‘continue this recharging’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeepsegmentsponsored_250924.jpg
07:11
Power will help at Bethpage Black’s 9th hole
nbc_golf_foursomespairingsstudio_250924.jpg
15:19
Who pairs best with Bryson in Ryder Cup foursomes?
nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
09:56
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
09:18
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
nbc_golf_hperussell_250924.jpg
04:21
Friendship defines Russell’s Junior Ryder Cup path
nbc_golf_jostbreakfast_250924.jpg
05:41
Jost ‘emotional’ returning to play Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
10:01
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction

Latest Clips

mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
01:12
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
01:05
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet
nbc_roto_harrison_250926.jpg
01:14
Cardinals’ Harrison Jr. a WR3 heading into Week 5
nbc_roto_justinfields_250926.jpg
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
nbc_roto_lindor_250926.jpg
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250926.jpg
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
nbc_roto_skenes_250926.jpg
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250926.jpg
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250926.jpg
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustrations_250926.jpg
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
nbc_ffhh_week4inj_250926.jpg
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
nbc_dps_seahawkscardinalsrecap_250926.jpg
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards3_250926.jpg
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_250926.jpg
16:50
Simms ‘a little disappointed’ in Cardinals’ Murray
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards2_250926.jpg
03:05
Benson’s usage an ‘encouraging’ sign in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards1_250926.jpg
08:34
Can Murray, MHJ get on the same page consistently?
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
01:28
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
nbc_smx_w2rcpors1h2_250925.jpg
11:06
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 2
nbc_roto_lynxmercury_250926.jpg
01:04
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
nbc_roto_bteweek4bestbets_250926.jpg
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
nbc_cfb_ndgamedaytraditions_250926.jpg
02:07
Inside Notre Dame’s special gameday traditions
nbc_roto_btebengalsbroncos_250926.jpg
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
nbc_roto_btejetsdolphins_250926.jpg
01:34
Fields’ return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
02:32
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
nbc_dps_russellwilsonhofv2_250926.jpg
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’