MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup - Second Day
Ryder Cup 2025: Individual player records for Europe and U.S. at Bethpage
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Afternoon Four-balls
Ryder Cup, Saturday fourballs recap: Europe takes record lead after emotional and testy session
2025 China Open - Day 6
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_mendozainterview_250927.jpg
Mendoza breaks down Indiana’s win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_cignettiint_250927.jpg
Cignetti: Indiana ‘hung in there’ vs. Iowa
nbc_Cfb_indtd2_250927.jpg
Mendoza connects with Sarratt to give IU late lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Europe's Fleetwood, Rose dominate Ryder Cup Day 2

September 27, 2025 06:27 PM
Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood were the key drivers behind the European team massively extending their Ryder Cup lead over the US to a stunning 7 points.

nbc_golf_roryandshaneintv_250927.jpg
01:57
Rory: Thomas-Young match win ‘hugely satisfying’
nbc_golf_roseandfleetwoodintv_250927.jpg
02:43
Rose explains heated exchange with DeChambeau
nbc_golf_brysonandrose_250927.jpg
03:29
Tensions flare between Rose, DeChambeau, caddies
nbc_golf_scottieandtommy_250927.jpg
01:46
Scheffler, Fleetwood get opposite breaks on 10th
nbc_golf_roryupsetwithcrowdv2_250927.jpg
03:34
Rory shows frustration with crowd in putt build-up
nbc_golf_d2ryderm_250927.jpg
13:58
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 2 Foursomes
nbc_golf_twomoble_250927.jpg
01:53
Walkouts breed fireworks on Ryder Cup Day 2
hovland.jpg
03:49
Hovland nails crucial par on 17 after wayward shot
nbc_golf_fleetwoodmac_250927.jpg
01:19
Rory, Fleetwood dominate Ryder Cup Day 2 foursomes
nbc_golf_dubchambeau_250927.jpg
44
‘Pedal to the metal’ for Bryson, Young on Day 2
nbc_golf_rahmbeautyvod_250927.jpg
01:04
Rahm sinks incredible chip-in from impossible spot
cam_mpx.jpg
01:17
Young, Fitzpatrick shine on Hole 8 at Bethpage
nbc_golf_keeganbradleypresser_250926.jpg
10:17
Bradley: U.S. ‘has a plan’ for Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250925.jpg
08:50
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
nbc_golf_capgeminimomentsV2_250926.jpg
01:36
Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250926.jpg
04:07
Wagner recreates Rahm’s spectacular shot on No. 6
nbc_golf_ecolab_250926.jpg
01:10
Fleetwood, Rose beat DeChambeau, Griffin in match
nbc_golf_rydercuplatehl_250926.jpg
18:56
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 1 Fourballs
nbc_golf_fleetwoodandrose_250926.jpg
01:39
Rose dedicates four-ball winning putt to Fleetwood
nbc_golf_whoop_250926.jpg
01:47
Thomas, Griffin stay calm, composed at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd_250926.jpg
03:01
Rahm powers Europe to strong Ryder Cup start
nbc_golf_camandjt_250926.jpg
55
Young, Thomas discuss fourball win during Day 1
nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
48
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tmobilewalkout_250926.jpg
01:57
Most electric walkouts from Day 1 of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_d1rydermorn_250926.jpg
14:00
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 1 Foursomes
nbc_golf_fleetwoodmac_250926.jpg
01:11
Rory, Fleetwood feeling ‘continuity’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rahmhatton_250926.jpg
01:37
Rahm, Hatton on dominant opening win at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_europefirstpointVOD_250926.jpg
28
JT’s miss gives Europe opening point in Ryder Cup
newth.jpg
01:48
DeChambeau starts Ryder Cup off strong with birdie
nbc_golf_donaldspot_250926.jpg
02:16
Team Europe captain Donald’s journey to Ryder Cup

nbc_cfb_mendozainterview_250927.jpg
01:39
Mendoza breaks down Indiana’s win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_cignettiint_250927.jpg
52
Cignetti: Indiana ‘hung in there’ vs. Iowa
nbc_Cfb_indtd2_250927.jpg
01:34
Mendoza connects with Sarratt to give IU late lead
nbc_cfb_mendozaint_250927.jpg
01:06
Mendoza throws costly interception to Lutmer
IndianaTempersFlare.jpg
03:07
Tempers flare between Indiana and Iowa in Week 5
nbc_pl_totwolhl_250927.jpg
07:57
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Wolves Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
01:25
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_slotintv_250927.jpg
53
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
01:06
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palhinhaintv_250927.jpg
01:04
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
nbc_sbk_njrace1_250927.jpg
10:44
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 1
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250927.jpg
01:16
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
nbc_cfb_iowatd1_250927.jpg
02:18
Gronowski punches it in from three yards out
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250927.jpg
57
Bueno taps Wolves ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
IowaIndianaWave.jpg
46
Kinnick participates in Iowa Hawkeye Wave
nbc_cfb_indpicktd_250927.jpg
01:33
IU gets off to hot start with pick and TD pass
nbc_nas_commandcentral_250927.jpg
01:11
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas guilty of ‘pure mayhem’
MendozaHeismanOdds9-27.jpg
01:40
Mendoza the favorite in ‘wide open’ Heisman market
nbc_cfb_accconvo_250927.jpg
01:43
Making sense of a chaotic ACC in 2025
nbc_pl_angeintv_250927.jpg
02:25
Postecoglou: Forest ‘were pretty wasteful’
nbc_pl_nfsun_250927.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Forest v. Sunderland Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_xhakarobinintv_250927.jpg
03:04
Xhaka, Roefs reflect on nail-biting win v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfsunpostgame_250927.jpg
02:04
Sunderland add pressure on Ange in win over Forest
nbc_smx_w2rcpors3hl_250925.jpg
12:04
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 3
nbc_pl_chebhahl_250927.jpg
11:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250927.jpg
02:16
Alderete’s header gives Sunderland lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_cplivpostgame_250927.jpg
01:35
‘Unbelievable’ Palace go second with win v. Reds
nbc_pl_cpliv_250927.jpg
14:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Liverpool MWK 6
nbc_pl_leedsvbourne_250927.jpg
13:55
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Bournemouth Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_bournegoal2v2_250927.jpg
01:05
Kroupi strikes Bournemouth level at 2-2 with Leeds