 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pete Rose
Cincinnati Reds will pay tribute to Pete Rose after he was posthumously reinstated by MLB
Breanna Stewart
As WNBA popularity soars, player salaries remain a big hurdle for the league to address
Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres
Angels at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pete Rose
Cincinnati Reds will pay tribute to Pete Rose after he was posthumously reinstated by MLB
Breanna Stewart
As WNBA popularity soars, player salaries remain a big hurdle for the league to address
Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres
Angels at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship

May 14, 2025 11:29 AM
Unable to find value backing Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler, Brad Thomas shares why he's turning his attention to Justin Thomas at +1800 to win the PGA Championship.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_golf_vanrooyencallaway_250514.jpg
01:40
van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
nbc_golf_greensdirectorintv_250514.jpg
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250514.jpg
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
nbc_golf_lf_tiger2000_250513.jpg
05:53
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_xandercallaway_250513.jpg
03:29
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
nbc_golf_lf_livplayers_250513.jpg
06:22
LIV Golf stars looking forward to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
07:21
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
04:37
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
18:45
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250513.jpg
17:31
DeChambeau bringing renewed confidence to PGA
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_250513.jpg
12:44
Schauffele: I’m still trying to prove myself
nbc_golf_callaway_250513.jpg
03:20
Hicks explains how Callaway helps his game
nbc_golf_lf_jtpresser_250513.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘feels great’ ahead of Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
06:57
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_spiethpresser_250513.jpg
13:32
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
nbc_golf_pgadesk_250512.jpg
04:06
Does the PGA Championship need a new identity?
nbc_golf_mentalhealthseg_250512.jpg
33
Golf world focusing on mental health during May
nbc_golf_scottieseg_250512.jpg
08:50
Should Scheffler be favored at PGA Championship?
nbc_golf_wagnerseg_250512.jpg
07:15
Wagner tests out 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250512.jpg
06:59
Will Rory retire as a top-10 player of all-time?
nbc_golf_pgaprofinal_250430.jpg
11:29
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
08:18
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pgaprofround2hls_250428.jpg
07:17
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_michaelblockintv_250428.jpg
01:47
Block: Inspiring club pros ‘means everything’
nbc_golf_pgaprord1_250427.jpg
10:37
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
01:44
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
02:04
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_ncaa_michbaseball_250514.jpg
02:54
How UMich’s Caruso applies statistics to baseball
nbc_dps_celticsrally_250514.jpg
02:53
Celtics still have ‘nucleus’ despite Tatum injury
nbc_dps_peterose_250514.jpg
08:03
Rose’s HOF case remains a ‘long and winding road’
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
07:43
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
13:54
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal
nbc_pft_willandersonjr_250514.jpg
07:05
Anderson credits veterans for leadership growth
nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
11:55
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_jamesonwilliams_250514.jpg
10:01
Morton anticipates ‘breakout year’ for Williams
nbc_pft_lionsschedule_250514.jpg
11:03
Lions to have tougher road to playoffs in 2025
nbc_pft_internationalgames_250514.jpg
05:31
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
nbc_pft_chiefsthanksgiving_250514.jpg
07:49
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving
nbc_pft_johnmorton_250514.jpg
07:28
Morton ‘not changing much’ as new Lions OC
nbc_smx_biggestmomentsslc_250513.jpg
12:06
Supercross 2025: Salt Lake City biggest moments
nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
01:39
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_skattebo_250513.jpg
01:41
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
01:35
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
nbc_roto_reed_250513.jpg
01:37
Packers met with Reed’s agent to discuss WR’s role
nbc_roto_weathers_250513.jpg
01:08
Weathers’ high-upside worth a bench stash
nbc_roto_burger_250513.jpg
01:29
Burger looks like ‘the same guy’ for Rangers
for_mpx.jpg
16:38
Flagg immediately alters Mavericks’ timeline
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250513.jpg
16:57
Russo: Mavs winning lottery ‘is a little crazy’
nbc_fnia_willandersonintv_250513.jpg
10:14
Anderson: Texans D-line a group of ‘alpha dogs’
nbc_fnia_fillintheblank_250513.jpg
11:04
Fill in the blank: Best man CB, edge rusher in NFL
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props