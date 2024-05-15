 Skip navigation
Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Previews
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour ‘in a worse place’ with Saudis after Jimmy Dunne’s resignation
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA’s Seth Waugh: 2025 Ryder Cup talks continue with Tiger Woods; no deadline set
Mystik Dan
Muth Scratched: Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes with Odds and Analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_barclayssupporterspotlight_240515.jpg
O’Hare: Being a Newcastle fan is a ‘rolling party’
nbc_pl_votetoscrapvar_240515.jpg
Report: PL clubs to vote on scrapping VAR
nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240515.jpg
Knee ‘not bothering’ Åberg ahead of PGA Champ.

Watch Now

OGWR, Waugh 'hopeful' for deal with LIV players

May 15, 2024 02:26 PM
Ahead of the PGA Championship, Seth Waugh, John Lindert and Kerry Haigh discuss managing invitations for players from LIV Golf, and whether a deal can be reached by both parties.