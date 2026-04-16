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RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
Matt Fitzpatrick delivers another playoff winner to beat Scottie Scheffler at RBC Heritage
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2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
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Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for 2-1 win in 10 innings

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Top News

RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
Matt Fitzpatrick delivers another playoff winner to beat Scottie Scheffler at RBC Heritage
PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round
2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for 2-1 win in 10 innings

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denifeature_260419.jpg
How Avdija led Trail Blazers back to playoffs
nbc_nba_awardfinalist_260419.jpg
Finalists for NBA MIP, DPOY, and more revealed
nbc_nas_cupkansas_260419.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas

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HLs: Senior PGA Championship, Third Round

April 16, 2026 01:18 PM
Watch highlights from the third round of the Senior PGA Championship at Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

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