Top News

HSBC Women's World Championship - Day Four
Prize money: What Green and Co. earned at HSBC Women’s
World Indoor Athletics Championships - Day Three - Emirates Arena
World Indoor Championships end with world record, U.S. golds
117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro - Round Two
Andersen punches Open ticket after Ventura’s 72nd-hole 3-putt

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_espvsgbrmens_240303.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Great Britain 10-7 Spain
Indiana.jpg
WBB Highlights: Indiana prevails over Maryland
rugbympx.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: France 26-24 Ireland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Van Rooyen 'so happy' with Cognizant final round

March 3, 2024 06:20 PM
Erik van Rooyen feels he played "so well" after firing a final-round 63 at the Cognizant Classic, vaulting himself into contention with the final round set to resume Monday.
