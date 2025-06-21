Watch Now
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
Tommy Fleetwood is "playing with tremendous confidence" and leading the Travelers Championship after an impressive Moving Day (presented by Penske) that has him set up for his first career PGA Tour win.
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
A rogue bunker shot sent Scottie Scheffler's first hole on Saturday at the Travelers Championship spiraling -- and himself down the leaderboard at TPC River Highlands.
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
Justin Thomas tells George Savaricas what's going right for him with the putter after firing a second-round 64 in the Travelers Championship. Watch his highlights and hear from the co-leader.
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
Austin Eckroat's first three shots on the 15th hole of Round 2 at the Travelers Championship didn't play out how he wanted, but he still managed to slam dunk a birdie from inside the bunker.
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
Travelers EVP and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Bessette has met with players since 2007 to ensure that they're putting on a "world-class event" and the tournament is now finally getting the recognition it deserves.
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and top moments from the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
After beginning the Travelers Championship with an 8-under 62, Scottie Scheffler says his swing is feeling better than it did at Oakmont and talks about why he finds TPC River Highlands to be a good test.
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
Jordan Spieth tried to fight through the first round of the Travelers Championship but withdrew in the middle of the tournament for the first time in his career.