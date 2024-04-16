 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Chase Elliott builds upon Texas win as NASCAR heads to Talladega
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Three
Nelly Korda returns at LPGA major to face history and expectations, on her terms
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR suspends six pit crew members for violations at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_240416.jpg
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240416.jpg
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Chase Elliott builds upon Texas win as NASCAR heads to Talladega
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Three
Nelly Korda returns at LPGA major to face history and expectations, on her terms
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR suspends six pit crew members for violations at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_240416.jpg
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240416.jpg
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Åberg, Zalatoris highlight RBC Heritage best bets

April 16, 2024 02:01 PM
In this edition of Going for the Green, Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down their favorite bets for RBC Heritage, including Ludvig Åberg for the outright win and Will Zalatoris as a high price pick.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatrickwalkandtalk_240416.jpg
3:51
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcilroy_240416.jpg
4:25
McIlroy shuts the door on LIV rumors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtgfull_240416.jpg
14:54
Åberg, Zalatoris highlight RBC Heritage best bets
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_mcilroyintv_240416.jpg
4:35
McIlroy: I will play PGA TOUR for ‘rest of career’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240415.jpg
11:22
Roundtable: How to define the era of Scheffler?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersitdown_240415.jpg
4:50
Scheffler discusses mental growth at 2024 Masters
Now Playing
scottie_rahm.jpg
10:42
Masters prove PGA Tour, LIV players must reunite
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerlifev2_240414.jpg
5:05
How could life changes impact Scheffler’s game?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_workday_winningcombv2_240414.jpg
1:05
Amen Corner made big difference in Masters outcome
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerpress_240414.jpg
21:07
Scheffler: Second Masters win ‘was a battle’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerreax_240414.jpg
2:01
Scheffler became a ‘superstar’ at the Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_workday_shipley_240414.jpg
3:07
Shipley appreciative for Masters round with Tiger
Now Playing