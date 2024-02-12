 Skip navigation
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Prize-money payout: What Taylor and Co. earned at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Hoffman’s playoff loss still earns him Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Taylor makes five birdies in six holes to win WM playoff

nbc_golf_phxround4v2_240211.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 4
nbc_wcbb_ohiomichstate_240211.jpg
WBB Highlights: OSU dominates MSU
GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Prize-money payout: What Taylor and Co. earned at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Hoffman’s playoff loss still earns him Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Taylor makes five birdies in six holes to win WM playoff

nbc_golf_phxround4v2_240211.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 4
nbc_wcbb_ohiomichstate_240211.jpg
WBB Highlights: OSU dominates MSU
GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Taylor: WM Phoenix Open win was 'a lot of fun'

February 11, 2024 08:25 PM
Nick Taylor reacts to winning the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in a sudden-death playoff with Charley Hoffman, explaining why he loves playing in big moments.
nbc_gc_taylorinterview_240211.jpg
5:22
Taylor: WM Phoenix Open win was ‘a lot of fun’
nbc_golf_phxround4v2_240211.jpg
6:43
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 4
nbc_golf_wmwillitrecycle_240211.JPG
0:59
‘Will It Recycle’ Challenge at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_penske_240210.jpg
1:12
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
7:24
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
nbc_golf_wmopenrd3_240210.jpg
16:51
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_bestofhole16_240210.jpg
7:18
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_wmpogreencutday_240210.jpg
2:36
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia
nbc_golf_fowlerbirdie16_240210.jpg
1:42
Fowler riles crowd up with birdie on hole No. 16
nbc_golf_jimknous_240210.jpg
2:26
Knous comes full circle at WM Phoenix Open
wmpoteasev2__612487.jpg
2:00
Martha Stewart ready for PGA Tour’s biggest party
nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
4:39
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
