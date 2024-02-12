Watch Now
Taylor: WM Phoenix Open win was 'a lot of fun'
Nick Taylor reacts to winning the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in a sudden-death playoff with Charley Hoffman, explaining why he loves playing in big moments.
Up Next
Taylor: WM Phoenix Open win was ‘a lot of fun’
Taylor: WM Phoenix Open win was 'a lot of fun'
Nick Taylor reacts to winning the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in a sudden-death playoff with Charley Hoffman, explaining why he loves playing in big moments.
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 4
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 4
Watch the best shots from the fourth day of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where Charley Hoffman and Nick Taylor battled in a sudden-death playoff to determine a winner.
‘Will It Recycle’ Challenge at WM Phoenix Open
'Will It Recycle' Challenge at WM Phoenix Open
Smylie Kaufman plays a game of "Will It Recycle" at the WM Phoenix Open.
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
Spieth looked 'poised' in move at WM Phoenix Open
Brandel Chamblee and George Savaricas discuss Jordan Spieth's moving day performance at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where he is currently fifth on the leaderboard with a chance to win entering Sunday.
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
Spieth, Theegala 'trading haymakers' in Phoenix
The Golf Central crew break down the 'electric' performances of Jordan Spieth and Sahith Theegala during the third day of action at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Watch the best shots from the third day of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where Round 2 was finished and Round 3 started after delays throughout the event.
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the rowdy 16th hole during Day 3 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia
In this edition of Smylie's Spots, Joel Dahmen tests WM Phoenix Open fans on the history of the event and how WM is promoting positive change in environmental services.
Fowler riles crowd up with birdie on hole No. 16
Fowler riles crowd up with birdie on hole No. 16
Rickie Fowler plays to the crowd before sinking a birdie on hole No. 16 at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.
Knous comes full circle at WM Phoenix Open
Knous comes full circle at WM Phoenix Open
Jim Knous talks about his emotions and mindset going into the weekend of the WM Phoenix Open after qualifying for the event this past week.
Martha Stewart ready for PGA Tour’s biggest party
Martha Stewart ready for PGA Tour's biggest party
Martha Stewart gives her expert opinion on the signature party on the PGA Tour calendar: the WM Phoenix Open.